Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 328 | Ohio Update: Deere Harvest, OFBF Annual Meeting and More

In this episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, host Matt Reese of Ohio’s Country Journal talks with Dan Armitage who is a freelance outdoor writer and author. Dan is a columnist for the Ohio Country Journal. He talks about deer season and an all encompassing update around the state of Ohio.
More in this week’s podcast:
- Lindy McLaughlin and Evan Hahn, Farm Credit Mid-America: Dale talks to them about the Stock the Trailer Program through the country fair season.
- Bill Patterson, Ohio Farm Bureau President: Dusty talks with Bill to get an update about the recent Farm Bureau Annual Meeting
- Jack Irvin, Ohio Farm Bureau Vice President of Public Policy: Talks with Dusty about the recent Farm Bureau Annual Meeting including updates on policy.
- Elizabeth Hawkins, Ohio State University Extension: Elizabeth works as a field specialist in agronomic systems and she talks with Dusty about how weather patterns are changing in framing and how precision agriculture can help this new challenge.
|Intro
|0:00
|Lindy McLaughlin and Evan Hahn
|3:43
|Bill Patterson
|21:02
|Jack Irvin
|24:50
|Elizabeth Hawkins
|28:58
|Main Conversation, Dan Armitage
|32:30