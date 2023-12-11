       

Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 328 | Ohio Update: Deere Harvest, OFBF Annual Meeting and More

In this episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, host Matt Reese of Ohio’s Country Journal talks with Dan Armitage who is a freelance outdoor writer and author. Dan is a columnist for the Ohio Country Journal. He talks about deer season and an all encompassing update around the state of Ohio.     

 More in this week’s podcast:   

  • Lindy McLaughlin and Evan Hahn, Farm Credit Mid-America: Dale talks to them about the Stock the Trailer Program through the country fair season. 
  • Bill Patterson, Ohio Farm Bureau President: Dusty talks with Bill to get an update about the recent Farm Bureau Annual Meeting
  • Jack Irvin, Ohio Farm Bureau Vice President of Public Policy: Talks with Dusty about the recent Farm Bureau Annual Meeting including updates on policy. 
  • Elizabeth Hawkins, Ohio State University Extension: Elizabeth works as a field specialist in agronomic systems and she talks with Dusty about how weather patterns are changing in framing and how precision agriculture can help this new challenge. 

Intro0:00
Lindy McLaughlin and Evan Hahn3:43
Bill Patterson21:02
Jack Irvin24:50
Elizabeth Hawkins28:58
Main Conversation, Dan Armitage32:30

