Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 1, 2023

A wet friday finishes out our week. Rain will be moving across the state through most of the day. Rains will be relatively steady, but not heavy. We should end up with rain totals of .1″-.6″ with coverage at nearly 100% of the state, as shown by the map below. Rains will end near or shortly after sunset, and we start to clear out a bit. However, clearing will be limited, as cooler air pushes in from the NW. The weekend is unsettled over all, with clouds and some sun saturday, and a lot of clouds Sunday. We cant rule out an isolated shower tomorrow, but we will see better chances for showers all the way through sunday with the potential for an additional few hundredths to .3″. Coverage will be 40-50%.

Clouds hold into the start of next week with a reinforcing shot of cool air. We will be nowhere near levels where we started this past week, but definitely chilly. Expect a mix of clouds and sun for the Monday through Wednesday period. We wont rule out spits/sprinkles or flurries in there, but there is not really any well organized precipitation coming through, only a couple of wind shifting troughs. Temps will start to moderate Wednesday afternoon.

A major warm up is on the way for Thursday through next weekend. Temps will be 10-20 degrees above normal, and we should see nearly fully sun for Thursday and Friday. Clouds nose back in over the weekend, and there could be a few rain showers next Sunday, but nothing exceptionally impressive at this time. The warmth will try to hold into the week after next, but we are seeing signs of a slow, sagging front coming out of canada that may try and bump that warmth farther south later Monday the 11th or Tuesday the 12th.