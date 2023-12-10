Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 11, 2023

Share Facebook

Dry weather settles in for the next 10-ish days at least, behind the front that came through over the weekend. We saw some of the heavier rain from the front in ohio, but it was far less than what we were concerned about near this time last week. So, wins all around, generally as we lowered our totals as we finished the week. Colder air is the main story to start this week. North and northwest flow will keep us cool through Thursday. Today we see clouds and some sun, more clouds north, more sun south. Then tomorrow through the end of the week we can expect partly to mostly sunny skies. Temps are near to a bit below normal for the next 3 days, transitioning to above normal by the end of the week and the weekend.

Next week we stay dry and mild. We do not expect any precipitation until late next week or into the holiday weekend. The maps below show precipitation v normal for the entire 10 day period, and temps vs. normal for this weekend through next week.