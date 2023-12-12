Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 12, 2023

Share Facebook

No change to the forecast this morning. We remain chilly for the next couple of days, then start a ride that goes up, down and back up for the rest of this week and next week. The forecast pattern remains dry, with no real threat of precipitation all the way into the last part of next week and potentially Christmas weekend.

Today and tomorrow will be coldest, with temps near to below normal. Thursday and Friday will be milder, and the warmer air holds into Saturday. We expect clouds to increase late Saturday and Saturday night, with cloudy to partly sunny skies and colder air diving in behind a front and wind shift Sunday.

Cold air holds Monday, Tuesday and early Wednesday next week. Then we see warmer air return for Thursday into the start of the holiday weekend. Sun dominates for pretty much all of next week.

The pattern to our west looks like it continues to stay warm and dry through Christmas Day, meaning our chances at a white Christmas, or even a wet Christmas are pretty low, as of right now. The map below shows temperature departures from normal for the 7 day period ending 12/26.