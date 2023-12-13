Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 13, 2023

Share Facebook

More sunshine today and we finally get temps to move a bit to the upside. We will call today chilly still, but not as cold as how we started the week. Winds will start to turn to the south today, which will allow our daytime highs to be not as cold. Warming continues tomorrow. Temps will be above normal to finish the week for Tomorrow, Friday and Saturday, although clouds will increase late Saturday night.

A frontal boundary works through on Sunday. Scattered rain showers develop overnight Saturday night and hold through Sunday midday. Precipitation will be light, at a few hundredths to a few tenths, but we will be damp for sure. The map below shows moisture potential for Saturday night and Sunday. We also see winds swing around to the north and that will drop temps significantly to close out Sunday. The chill holds through the first part of next week, at least through Tuesday.

Warmer air returns the second half of next week and we are quite mild through the Christmas holiday weekend and Christmas day. Temps will be well above normal, meaning we have 0% chance at a white christmas, but may be able to spend Christmas afternoon out on the patio. The dry pattern likely continues as well, with rain free conditions likely all of next week, and through at least the 26th.