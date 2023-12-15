Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 15, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Sunny, warm and dry today with nice southwest flow across the region. Temps will be well above normal. Tomorrow remains mild but sun will be followed by late day clouds. The clouds increase due to a frontal complex that will work through the region for the second half of the weekend.

Scattered showers develop after midnight tomorrow night and will continue through Sunday afternoon. Rain totals can be from .1″ to 1″ with coverage at 90% of the state. The best chance of rain will be in the SW quadrant. Colder air will come in behind the frontal passage, but we look for most moisture to be done by the time the coldest air arrives. The map below shows our latest look at what is coming for Saturday overnight through Sunday.

Colder air holds over the region Monday and Tuesday. Strong NW flow dominates, coming across the Great Lakes. That will produce plenty of cloud cover over the state, especially Monday, and we can’t rule out a few wet snowflakes either. Largely, precipitation will be pretty limited, but better chances do exist in NE and north central OH areas. Clouds give way to sun Tuesday as the strong upper level circulation moves farther into New England.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun for Wednesday through the start of the holiday weekend. We should see temps moderate a bit, but are thinking we fall short of the same level of warmth we are experiencing today. Still, we should be dry from Tuesday forward next week. The dryness will work through Christmas eve as well, but we are seeing a system starting to work out of the SW US on Christmas Eve that may give us the potential for some light rain later Christmas DAy or on the 26th. There is still plenty that can change on that system’s evolution, so stay tuned.