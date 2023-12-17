Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 18, 2023

Share Facebook

Much colder to start off this week, quick moving Canadian surge moves southeast. Winds will be quite strong out of the NW today, coming across the Great Lakes. That will keep clouds dominant over the entire region over the entire day, and we also will have to watch for lake effect precipitation. In the northern part of the state we see on and off snow showers. We can see some accumulation on grassy and insulated surfaces. Farther south, we don’t see much, but winds will make for periodic snow “squalls” that bring little to no lasting effect. Honestly, the winds will make the precipitation seem worse everywhere than it actually is. The only areas we can see noteworthy snows will be in our typical lake effect areas of north central and northeast OH. Winds can average 20-40 mph and will be gusty at times. That means wind chills will be also part of our vernacular today. By tomorrow, winds will have subsided, and we will see clouds break up some, although plentiful clouds will still be able to be found. Temps remain chilly

Moderating temps are here for Wednesday, and we push to normal and above normal levels to finish the week and start the weekend. We are dry Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday clouds return and we wont rule out a few scattered rain showers from late Friday afternoon through Saturday midday. At this point we may see moisture stay mostly from US 30 southward, but we don’t want to get too cute about it just yet. Rain totals can be a few hundredths to .6″ with coverage at 50%, shown on the map below.

We see a mix of clouds and sun for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with temps a bit above normal. No weather problems are expected. Clouds increase late Christmas Day. Then from Christmas night through Tuesday the 26th we can expect a round of scattered rain showers. Right now we are projecting totals of a .1″-.8″ and coverage at 75%.