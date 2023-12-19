Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 19, 2023

Share Facebook

Cold air holds over Ohio for another day, but today we should see better sun through the clouds than yesterday. NW winds have subsided and we should see less of an impact from the Great Lakes today. Temps are a bit warmer than yesterday, but the wind chills are not a factor. Tomorrow we get milder and keep moderate temps through the end of the week and the Christmas weekend. Full sunshine is likely tomorrow and Thursday, with increasing clouds on Friday. Scattered rain showers arrive Friday evening and overnight, lingering through Saturday. Rain totals from that little disturbance will come in at a few hundredths to .5″ with coverage at 50% of Ohio, mostly central and south.

Sunday (Christmas Eve) will feature a mix of clouds and sun and temps that stay above normal. Then on Christmas Day next Monday, any sun will be followed by clouds. Rain showers return overnight Christmas night through the 26th into the pre-dawn hours of the 27th. We expect several waves of action in that time frame, with rain totals at .2″-.85″ and coverage at 90% of the state. The map below shows rain from midnight Christmas night through sunrise Wednesday morning.

For the balance of the week can expect much colder air to sweep in for the afternoon of the 27th, holding through Thursday the 28th and Friday the 29th. Scattered snow showers can be seen in northern tier counties of the state, but the main body of the wrap around moisture with the system stays north over MI and Ontario. Below normal temps are likely to be with us through at least the New Years holiday.