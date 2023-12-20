Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 20, 2023

Share Facebook

Milder air will take hold today and we should see above normal temps through the rest of the week and weekend. Southwest winds are in control today and will combine with full sun to create a good set up. Mild air remains tomorrow, but clouds will be building, especially late afternoon and evening.

We are a bit damp to finish the week and weekend. Friday the moisture is limited to mostly NW Ohio where we can see a few hit and miss showers. The rest of the state likely stays precipitation free. Saturday will see coverage expand to about 60% of Ohio, still mostly focusing on the northern half of the state. Then Sunday, Christmas Eve, we won’t rule out another round of very light moisture in the afternoon and into the overnight. Combined, in the lead up to Christmas day, we can see anywhere from a few hundredths to half an inch, and coverage at about 70% of the state.

Then, Christmas Day, we have a significant frontal system developing to the west. We may see sun to start Christmas, but clouds will build in, and rain showers arrive over the western half of the state before we get to late afternoon. Rains continue to sweep through overnight Christmas night through Tuesday the 26th. All told that period brings .25”-.75” rains to 90% of Ohio.

Behind that frontal passage, we turn colder for Wednesday the 27th through Friday the 29th. WE should be mostly dry for Wednesday, but then clouds are around most of Thursday and Friday and we can’t rule out some widely scattered snow showers, some of which will be enhanced slightly by flow across the Great Lakes. The chill is not a long term chill, however, with warmer air already developing to the west over the Plains by late in the week and for the New Years Weekend.