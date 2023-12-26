Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 26, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

South flow continues to dominate today, but we see a dry slot trying to work in over the state as well. A strong, upper level low is parked over central NE this morning, and over the next 2 and a half days will wobble and slowly work eastward through northern KS, central MO and south central IL. The south flow we are seeing today is ahead of that upper low, and it should keep temps on the mild side, even if we don’t quite match what we saw over the past few days in some areas. Moisture will be limited to far eastern tier counties for the most part today, although we won’t rule out some spits and sprinkles anywhere with the clouds and the circulation we are seeing. Overall, though, there is not a lot of available moisture in the atmosphere today.

Tomorrow we end up with colder air starting to nose in from the west and northwest. However, the coldest air still is locked up farther west. With the cooler air and the advancing low across southern IL, we won’t rule out a bit of light precipitation closer to the OH river tomorrow late afternoon or evening. Then Thursday we will see some precipitation work into the state from the NE, coming across Lake Ontario and Lake Erie. This will trigger scattered snow showers over about 60% of the state on Thursday and we won’t even rule out some minor accumulations on insulated surfaces like yards, grassy fields and cars. Friday the cold ratchets down, but we see clouds break for sunshine. The map below shows liquid equivalent precipitation. In areas where it snows, we can see a coating to no more than an inch, mostly western OH and eastern IN

The New Year’s holiday weekend brings cold air Saturday through New Year’s Day on Monday. We should stay dry and the coldest air is in on Monday. Temps moderate a bit Tuesday the 2nd, before a reinforcing shot of cold, Canadian air returns for Wednesday through next Friday. Temps will be a bit below normal for that entire first week of 2024. But, we should be mostly dry through that cold surge, with no significant moisture to work with in our atmosphere that can come out on any frontal passage.