Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 27, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A dry slot continues to dominate Ohio today thanks to our very slow moving upper level low pressure center trying to work out of MO and into IL today. Most precipitation will stay near the center of the low pressure system in MO and IL, along with southern IA. Here, we continue to see south winds around that low, and that will keep us mild another day. As the low works into IN tomorrow, we see the circulation start to drag across the Great Lakes, and that can bring scattered snow showers in to northern OH, IN, MI, WI and northern IL. Some lake enhanced snow Thursday can make it as far west as eastern IA! That kind of set up rarely happens. However, it means that overall, OH does not see a whole lot out of this. Moisture totals do not look large, but we won’t rule out minor accumulations in northern and western OH. The map below shows an update on liquid equivalent precipitation tomorrow. This will be a mix of rain and snow, with the best snow potential north and far west.

We remain colder for Friday through the holiday weekend. Friday we can expect more clouds than sun, and New Year’s Eve on Sunday starts with sun before clouds increase late in the afternoon. We can see a few flurries over the state overnight New Year’s Eve into New Year’s morning, but then we turn out partly sunny for the remainder of the day with below normal temps.

Warmer air bounces in for next Tuesday and Wednesday, before we return to the cold stuff for Thursday through the end of next week. However, we should stay precipitation free all week long after the few flakes New Year’s morning.