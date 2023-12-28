Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 28, 2023

Share Facebook

Cloudier and colder today as we start to fall more under the influence of that upper level low that has spent the past couple of days slowly working out of the Central Plains and through the western and central Corn Belt. The low today will take up residence in western and SW IN. Counterclockwise flow around the low will bring clouds in over a large part of the state. Circulation will rotate around over the Great Lakes from east to west, which will allow for some sprinkles and flurries to develop in northern OH, and some lake enhancement all the way across IN, IL and into eastern IA! Here in this area, we stay on the minor side of moisture, with liquid equivalents of only a few hundredths to a few tenths and coverage at 60%. The map below shows 24 hour precipitation totals through tomorrow mid morning. The rest of tomorrow stays mostly cloudy and temps continue to work lower.

The weekend sees another leg down int temps, particularly for New Years Eve. With the next round of cold air, we see a bit of precipitation along the leading edge for Sunday afternoon and overnight, but again, amounts are not spectacular at a few hundredths to a tenth or two. But, with the precipitation type likely snow, we can expect a dusting, mostly on insulated surfaces. The coldest air settles in then for New Year’s Day.

Sunshine returns New Year’s afternoon. The rest of next week will be partly to mostly sunny. Moderating temps are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday. Another round of colder air for Thursday through Saturday. However, we are dry all week long after morning flurries are done mid to late morning on New Year’s Day.