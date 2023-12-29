Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 29, 2023

Share Facebook

Plenty of clouds to finish the week today. We don’t likely see a lot of moisture, but with this low cloud deck, we won’t rule out a bit of drizzle at times. Clouds will start to break up later this afternoon and overnight tonight we can expect more clearing. Your Saturday looks good at this point with a mix of clouds and sun. Temps will be near to a bit above normal. Colder air is pushing into the upper Midwest tomorrow, with the coldest core coming across MN and into WI. That cold air advancing will bring clouds back to the area over the Sunday time frame. We are calling for a bit of minor precipitation, mostly Sunday late morning through the overnight into early New Year’s morning. Mostly cold rain/drizzle or a few wet snowflakes, the liquid equivalent will be only a few hundredths to a tenth or two, and snow will be a coating to an inch at most. Our thoughts are shown below, first the total liquid equivalent, and second snow potential. It will be colder for the overnight Sunday night, so if out celebrating the New Year, make sure you expect the chill. Winds may be a bit brisk as well.

Monday starts with clouds and any leftover precipitation will wind down quickly. We should get sunshine by late afternoon. Temps moderate Tuesday with partly sunny skies. However, a reinforcing shot of cold air comes out of the Canadian prairies again starting Wednesday midday. That will return us to colder levels for the balance of the week. We are not expecting dramatically cold air, but the mildness of this past week will not be revisited either. Clouds will dominate Thursday and again on Saturday. Those days we will not rule out sprinkles or flurries, but think we are likely pretty dry. Strong winds across the Great Lakes are the driver of the clouds. Partly sunny, dry weather is expected for Sunday the 7th. The week of the 8th we are watching a system come out of the Rockies and move eastward. IT may be able to bring some action here but track still has plenty of room to change and evolve. Overall, this continues to be a relatively dry pattern, at least compared to normal.