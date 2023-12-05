Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 5, 2023

Share Facebook

A mostly cloudy and damp day today with an upper level trough moving across Ohio. Rain totals do not look formidable, but we definitely will not see any drying today. We expect a few hundredths to a few tenths of moisture over 70% of Ohio today. Temps remain chilly. Tomorrow, high pressure builds in over the state, and clouds give way to sun. We will be chilly to start, but temps start to moderate in the afternoon and winds turn more to the south.

A significant warm up is still on the way for the last half of the week. Thursday and Friday will be well above normal on temps. Sunshine dominates Thursday and starts Friday, but clouds will build Friday afternoon. Showers develop after midnight Friday night, and we see 2 waves of moisture coming over the weekend, the heavier round on Sunday. Rain totals are expected to be at half to 2″ with coverage at 100%. Cold air races in on the backside of the system, likely while moisture is still here. So, we are looking for rain to end as snow Sunday overnight through Monday midday. Snow can accumulate but it is way to early to tell how much, where at and when, so stay tuned. The map below shows minimum liquid equivalent precipitation through the event from overnight Friday night through Monday midday.

Colder air holds for Monday afternoon through Wednesday, and we should see clouds give way to sun over that stretch. However, clouds dominate initially, and better sun comes by Wednesday. Temps will be near normal. A slight moderating push is on the way for the later part of the week, but nothing like we are expecting this Thursday and Friday. We are watching another southern system that may try to make a run at us late next weekend.