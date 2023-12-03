Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 4, 2023

Share Facebook

A chilly and somewhat unsettled start to the week as we stay cloudy, and damp. Today we do not see any super well organized moisture around, but still, with the cold and the clouds, it won’t take much to trigger some drizzle at times, and in southern OH, we won’t rule out showers still lifting up from the southwest. Temps will be near to a bit above normal overall, but with no sun and the dampness, our atmosphere will definitely sap the warmth out of you. Tomorrow we have a fast moving upper level system moving through which will trigger drizzle and scattered showers. We expect a few hundredths to a few tenths with 50% coverage. Moisture not major, but we clearly will not be drying. Wednesday also looks cool with likely more clouds than sun, but we will start to see temps climb a bit and clouds will break for more sun as the day wears on.

A significant surge in warming comes to finish the week. We get sun in here for Thursday and Friday with temps jumping to well above normal. We stay mild through the weekend, but see more clouds build as a frontal complex brings rain for saturday afternoon and sunday. The weekend system looks significant with rain totals combined at .5″-2.5″ with coverage at 90%. The map below shows our early look a this soggy upcoming weekend.

Behind that system, we cool back down, but stay near normal to start next week. With cloudy to partly sunny skies for Monday through Wednesday we will be mostly dry, but by Wednesday afternoon another frontal passage will be lining up to move through the eastern corn belt. So, our pattern is getting a little more active in the days and weeks ahead.