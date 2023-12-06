Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 6, 2023

Share Facebook

Still chilly to start your Wednesday. However, we should start to see some breaks in the clouds through the day and sunshine works back into the state. Temps should not be quite as cold over the region this afternoon, and winds will work around to coming out of the south. That will bring significantly warmer air into the region tomorrow and Friday to finish the week. We should be above normal on temps with Full sunshine tomorrow and A good deal of sun Friday.

We are still on track to get our next system in here over the weekend. Clouds build Friday night, and showers develop by midday Saturday. We expect 2 waves of moisture over the region over the weekend, with the heaviest round coming Sunday. Combined we still look for half to 2” rain totals with coverage at 100%. Colder air will work in for Sunday afternoon as well, meaning any precipitation that lingers through the overnight Sunday night and Monday morning can end as snow. The system does not look quite as threatening this morning, but still have potential to give us more than enough moisture. The map below shows our latest look.

Behind the system we start next week cloudy, and any lingering snow showers Monday morning should be done by midday. Clouds hold through most of Monday afternoon. Then we see increasing amounts of sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, but temps remain chilly. Temps moderate next Thursday and Friday. We keep dryness in the forecast to finish next week at this time.