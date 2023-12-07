Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 7, 2023

Share Facebook

Warmer air dominates the rest of the week with strong southwest flow helping to bump temps today and tomorrow. The warm air moving in over a cold, wetter surface means we need to be prepared for patchy fog the next 2 mornings. We will see our daytime highs some 15-20 degrees above normal today and tomorrow with good afternoon evaporation. Clouds will begin to develop tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Our next weather system arrives for the weekend, and passes in 2 waves of moisture. Rain showers develop saturday and then a surge of heavier rain come sunday as cold air swings in as well. Right now, we are projecting the cold air to arrive after the bulk of the moisture gets done. However, we still won’t rule out rain ending as wet snow overnight sunday night through Monday morning. Rain totals for the event will be .25″ to 1.5″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. The system is taking a more southern track, which, if it holds, will keep the heaviest action a bit farther south. Much colder behind the front. We wont rule out a few snow showers Monday morning, and strong northwest flow means we see at least lake effect clouds over parts of the state through most of Monday. The cold push keeps us blustery to start the week.

Better sunshine potential Tuesday through Friday of next week. We stay chilly Tuesday and Wednesday. Then we can pick up a slight bit of temperature moderation for next Thursday and friday, by we stay dry with no new precipitation threat. In fact, high pressure will try to dominate for the Wednesday through Friday period.