Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 8, 2023

Quite mild today as southwest winds ramp up across the eastern corn belt. We start with sunshine but expect clouds to start to build late afternoon and evening. The weekend is damp, but we are not expecting nearly as significant of moisture for the entirety of the weekend. Saturday we will see clouds and a few minor showers with only about 60% coverage. Overnight saturday night through sunday a more impressive batch of moisture moves through, generating .25″-.8″ with 90% coverage. Overall, we think the combined weekend event will bring .25″-1″ with coverage at 80%. That is down significantly from the gullywasher projections earlier this week…and its mostly due to track. The system splits and saturday’s moisture is much more impressive off to the west and north, and then Sunday’s moisture, while still significant, will be much heavier farther south along the front, so we miss the worst there as well. This outcome is the best we could have hoped for after seeing the development in the southern plains earlier this week. The map below shows cumulative rain totals for the entire weekend. We also have zero concern now about any snow as precipitation ends.

We do turn significantly cooler behind the Sunday front. We expect a chilly start to next week, and on monday we have strong NW winds coming across the Great Lakes. This will set us up for lake effect clouds and we wont rule out a few lake effect snow showers in north central and NE Ohio on Monday. However, the winds subside Tuesday/Wednesday. While we stay chilly, we should see partly to mostly sunny skies for those days.

Temps moderate slightly the second half of next week for Thursday and Friday, getting back to above normal levels with full sunshine. We keep the mild patter into next weekend for the 16th and 17th as well, still seeing good sun.