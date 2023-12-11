Ohio Cattlemen’s Association Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet Jan. 13

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) will be hosting their Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet on Jan. 13, 2024 in Columbus. OCA members are encouraged to attend and participate in discussions that will decide the association’s top priorities for the year.

The day will begin with lunch where guest speaker Todd Wilkinson, President of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), will give an update on important NCBA priorities and programs. Wilkinson is a co-owner and operator of a commercial cow-calf operation alongside his son, Nick, in De Smet, South Dakota. He is also a co-owner of Redstone Feeders, family-owned cattle feeding and finishing operation as well as owns his own law-firm, Wilkinson & Schumacher where he has practiced law for more than 40 years, specializing in estate planning and agricultural law.

The Annual Meeting will begin after lunch where OCA members are encouraged to take an active role in their organization as they will set policy priorities for 2024 and be involved in important industry updates.

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation (OCF) will hold their Annual Meeting where the 2023 beef industry scholarships winners will be announced. The evening will kick-off with the OCA Awards Banquet where members, along with their friends and family, will gather to celebrate the seven distinguished award winners for the year in the categories of Young Cattleman of the Year, Industry Service Award, Industry Excellence Award, Seedstock Producer of the Year, Commercial Producer of the Year, Environmental Stewardship Award and the Outstanding County Award. A dinner will be served as attendees enjoy viewing the release of the videos and hearing from the award recipients.

The night will end with a social event where cattlemen are able to mingle among peers and participate in a live auction held to raise money for OCA’s Political Action Committee (PAC) which supports ag friendly candidates.

The event will be held at the Hilton Polaris at 8700 Lyra Drive Columbus, Ohio 43240. Room blocks are now available and must be booked by Dec. 22, 2023 to receive the discount. Room reservations can be made by calling the hotel at 614-885-1600 or on the OCA website.