Ohio farmers elected to national roles

Ohio soybean farmers Steve Reinhard and Scott Metzger were recently elected to national leadership positions.

Reinhard is an Ohio Soybean Council (OSC) board member, from Crawford County. He was elected to lead the national United Soybean Board (USB) as its chair. Reinhard has served on USB since 2017 and previously served as treasurer and vice chair as well as chair of the Demand Action Team.

“Congratulations to Steve on his newly elected position,” said Jeff Magyar, OSC chairman, who farms in Ashtabula County. “He is the perfect candidate to lead the national soybean checkoff during a time when the soybean industry is full of opportunity.”

Reinhard farms 1,300 acres of soybeans, corn and wheat in Bucyrus. In addition to his position on USB, he serves on the OSC board of trustees, where he has previously served as chairman, vice chairman and treasurer. In addition to his roles with OSC and USB, Reinhard also represented Ohio on the Soy Transportation Coalition board of trustees. He earned a bachelor of science degree from The Ohio State University in agriculture education and agriculture economics.

Metzger, an Ohio Soybean Association (OSA) board member from Ross County, was elected to serve as the American Soybean Association (ASA) secretary for the upcoming year. He previously served as treasurer of ASA’s executive committee and as president of OSA. Metzger is also on the OSC board of trustees.

Scott Metzger

“Congratulations to Scott as he begins his time as ASA’s secretary,” said Patrick Knouff, OSA President, who farms in Shelby County. “His exemplary leadership will be necessary as Congress navigates a new farm bill in 2024.”

Metzger and his family farm more than 3,100 acres of soybeans, corn and wheat. He received a bachelor of science degree in agronomy and agricultural business at The Ohio State University. He has also participated in many leadership programs including Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER and ASA’s Dupont Young Leader Program.