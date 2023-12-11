Ohio Forestry Association Foundation awards nearly $15,000

Share Facebook

The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation (OFAF) awarded scholarships to four students for the 2023-2024 academic year. Students are required to pursue forestry as their area of study and provide proof of enrollment in a forestry program to be eligible for the scholarship. The following Ohio students were awarded the E.B. Miller Scholarship by the OFAF Board of Directors:

Adrianne Stewart — Zanesville

Andrew Woodard — Beavercreek

Gavin Eastep — Baltimore

Addison Woerner — Nashport

In addition, OFAF has awarded grants for conservation education projects throughout Ohio. These grants will generally be small-scale and are designed to assist an organization with funding for activities that align with the mission of OFAF. The following Ohio entities are 2024 grant recipients:

Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Forestry — Columbus Danville FFA — Danville Black River Local Schools — Sullivan Gallia County Soil and Water Conservation District — Gallipolis A DAY in the WOODS — Jackson #forestproud — Washington, D.C. The Forestry Forum — Columbus

If you would like to make a tax-deductible contribution to the Ohio Forestry Association Foundation as part of your year-end giving practices, you can donate online. The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation is a charitable, non-profit organization working to promote conservation education and critical awareness of the importance of forest resources to our environment and economy. Our mission is focused on providing financial, educational, and technical resources to individuals and organizations throughout Ohio whose purposes include conservation, development and protection of forests and wildlife resources and research in the science of management and sustainable utilization of forests and related resources. Learn more at www.ohioforest.org/page/Foundation.