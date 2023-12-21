SAF tax credit moving closer to a boost for biofuels

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

In December, the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service issued Notice 2024-06 for the new Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) tax credit created by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) sponsored the Sustainable Skies Act including the SAF tax credit, which passed into law as part of the Inflation Reduction Act last year. The tax credit will help airlines transition to this newer, renewable jet fuel, and to help jumpstart this industry in Ohio. SAF is a very significant potential market for agricultural-based biofuels.

“I fought to include my Sustainable Skies Act in the Inflation Reduction Act to ensure that Ohio farmers and Ohio aerospace companies are leaders in making aviation more sustainable,” Brown said. “Together, we are pushing the administration to ensure that this tax credit works for Ohio farmers — this guidance is a big step in the right direction. I will keep fighting to ensure that when finalized it will expand markets for homegrown American biofuels so that Ohio’s grain industry helps power our future.”

The SAF credit applies to a qualified fuel mixture containing sustainable aviation fuel for certain sales or uses in calendar years 2023 and 2024. The SAF credit is $1.25 for each gallon of sustainable aviation fuel in a qualified mixture. To qualify for the credit, the sustainable aviation fuel must have a minimum reduction of 50% in lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, there is a supplemental credit of one cent for each percent that the reduction exceeds 50%, for a maximum increase of 50 cents.

“Today is a step forward — but there’s more to do,” said Tadd Nicholson, Executive Director of the Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association. “To meet the challenges and opportunities ahead of our country, unleashing the power and creativity of the American farmer is essential. Ohio’s grain industry is ready to meet the demand. And our growers will continue to engage on this issue to make sure federal regulators get it right.”