Smoothing out CAUV variability

By Matt Reese

With 41 counties undergoing their valuation updates in 2023, many in agriculture are bracing for higher property tax bills in 2024. The dramatic ups and downs — particularly the ups — of taxes with Current Agricultural Use Valuation (CAUV) have been a source of concern for Ohio agriculture over the last 25 years.

“Ohio’s average per acre CAUV value varies substantially more than either Ohio’s average per acre cash rent or cropland value,” said Carl Zulauf, professor emeritus from Ohio State University. “Year-to-year change has varied from -24% to +84% for CAUV versus -7% to +12% for cropland value and 0% to +14% for cash rent.”

Zulauf said the open market naturally smooths out volatility.

“Markets do not expect either low or high income to continue over the life of a long-lived asset, such as land. Evidence suggests an acre of cropland changes ownership once every 25 to 30 years,” Zulauf said. “The current CAUV formula uses several averages to smooth volatility but they are less than 25 years in length and are for components of CAUV, not CAUV in total.”

With this in mind, Zulauf suggests the simplest option to reduce year-to-year variability in Ohio’s CAUV value is to use USDA’s cropland value adjusted to a CAUV value based on the typical span of cropland ownership. From 1997 to 2023, this CAUV adjustment factor is 12.8%, the average ratio of Ohio per acre CAUV to average cropland value.

“Specifically, multiply Ohio’s cropland value by the ratio of Ohio per acre CAUV to average Ohio cropland value. This adjustment ratio reflects the long run taxable percent of Ohio cropland value that has been politically acceptable in Ohio,” he said. “Standard deviation of year-to-year change declines from 29% to 4%.”

Ohio legislators are also currently at work to try to provide some relief from property tax hikes, said Peggy Kirk Hall, director of agricultural law, Ohio State University Agricultural and Resource Law Program. The Senate passed House Bill 187 (HB 187) in early December to provide some relief from property tax hikes, but it affects only the Ohio homestead exemption.

“The Senate removed provisions the House had passed in HB 187 offering relief on other property taxes, including CAUV taxes. The House and Senate differences mean the CAUV adjustments originally in HB 187 are currently at a standstill,” Kirk Hall said.

She provided the following overview regarding current efforts in Ohio to address the issue.

House Bill 187

The House passed its version of HB 187 in October. The House version included provisions that would temporarily adjust CAUV calculations until 2026. When updating the CAUV value, a county auditor would be required to use an average of the CAUV formula value for the current year along with CAUV values that would have been assigned in each of the preceding two years, since the last update. This 3-year averaging would lower the expected increase in the new CAUV value. But the Senate drafted and passed a substitute of HB 187, and the substitute bill does not contain the CAUV language. The House and Senate must now confer on its differing versions of HB 187 to work out the differences.

Senate Bill 153

The Senate isn’t completely ignoring the CAUV adjustments — they exist in another bill. Senate Bill 153 (SB 153), introduced in the Senate back in September, contains the same CAUV language as HB 187. The Senate Ways and Means Committee held four hearings on SB 153 in September and October. But the committee has not taken any action on the bill since the last hearing on Oct. 11.

“There are two avenues to enacting the CAUV 3-year averaging provisions that could bring some relief from CAUV increases,” Kirk Hall said. “First is for the Senate to reinsert the provisions in HB 187. The second is for the Senate to pass SB 153 and send it over to the House for consideration. From our view, it’s difficult to gauge if the House and Senate are on the same page for completing either route.”