Talking Precision Agriculture

Dale visits with Bill Lehmkuhl, President and CEO of Precision Agri Services at their customer appreciation open house earlier this week in their impressive new facility. The two discuss the history of precision agriculture and how Precision Agri Services has been involved since 1994. Bill talks about the Precision Agri Services team, the area they serve and some of the advancements in precision agriculture.
Check Also
Cab Cam with John Hintz in Fairfield County Ohio
In this segment of our Fall Cab Cam series I caught up with John Hintz …