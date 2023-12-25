       
This farm has been in the Heavilin/Bargar family since 1834. On the left top to bottom are Tara, Stuart, and Matilida “Tillie” Heavilin. On the right top to bottom are Blair, Carol and Rebecca Heavilin. Rebecca is the ninth generation on the farm.

Top 10 of 2023: 10

December 25, 2023 Top Headlines

By Matt Reese

There were plenty of surprises among the top stories of 2023 at ocj.com, at least for me. See what you think as we work our way up through the list of the most-viewed posts from the website this year.

10. Sold! A history of the Heavilin family on the farm

I love the stories about Ohio’s Historic Farms that have long been a staple of OCJ (the first editor Tim Reeves worked with the Ohio Department of Agriculture to get the program started), and I also love it when one of them cracks into the top stories of the year. The story highlights a great eastern Ohio family with a fascinating history on their Harrison County farm. 

