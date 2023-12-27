Top 10 of 2023: 5

Share Facebook

By Matt Reese

There were plenty of surprises among the top stories of 2023 at ocj.com, at least for me. See what you think as we work our way up through the list of the most-viewed posts from the website this year.

5. Ohio Frontier battles in the Northwest Indian War

Field reporter Mike Ryan did it again with a great story looking into the fascinating role of what is now Ohio in the early formation of our nation. The Northwest Territory played a pivotal role in the early days of the United States with a series of grim battles between white settlers and the indigenous people.