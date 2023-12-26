Top 10 of 2023: 8

Share Facebook

By Matt Reese

There were plenty of surprises among the top stories of 2023 at ocj.com, at least for me. See what you think as we work our way up through the list of the most-viewed posts from the website this year.

8. Hermit of Mad River

This is the first of the real surprises for me. Though I certainly found Doc Sanders’ article to be extremely interesting, I did not think the tale of professor David Steinberger, who contracted tuberculosis and lived in a tree house near the banks of the Mad River starting in 1900, was top 10 material. I should’ve learned to never underestimate Doc’s ability to spin a yarn, especially about a fascinating icon in Ohio history.