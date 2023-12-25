Top 10 of 2023: 9

Share Facebook

By Matt Reese

There were plenty of surprises among the top stories of 2023 at ocj.com, at least for me. See what you think as we work our way up through the list of the most-viewed posts from the website this year.

9. Court lands on the side of preserving farmland in Bailey case

The Marysville area has been a hotbed for all types of development in recent decades and a years-long precedent-setting case for farmland preservation was finally resolved in spring of 2023. A battle between Columbia Gas and the Bailey family wrapped up in favor of the Baileys, upholding the integrity of the agricultural easement on the land.