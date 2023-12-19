Weather Changes and Agriculture’s Response

Share Facebook

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

“Weather is constantly changing and impacting agriculture.” That statement by Dr. Aaron Wilson, Assistant Professor and Field Specialist, Ag Weather and Climate for OSU Extension, sums up what most farmers already know about mother nature. No two growing seasons are alike and depending on the characteristics of the farm, the challenges that weather events often bring require adaptability and patience. “There are a number of activities farmer are already doing to build resilience,” Wilson said. “Really heavy rainfall events and rapid oscillations back and forth between wet and dry periods; the impacts of weather on our soil, impacts on our nutrients, pests and disease are all impacted by the changing weather and it is important for farmers to have information to prepare and to manage accordingly.”

While changes in the weather vary from day to day, weather patterns change over time. “The last decade in agriculture has been wild when we look at the way extreme changes in the weather have affected the ways we farm,” said Elizabeth Hawkins, Associate Professor, and Field Specialist for Agronomic Systems with OSU Extension. “Precision agriculture can play a huge role in finding ways to be more adaptable to those challenges. We can use the data we have collected to more effectively utilize the capacity available in our operations, to get the same amount of work done in fewer days available in the spring and the fall. Technology like high-speed planting and nutrient application allows farmers to get work done faster and make applications to only the acres that need them made, so they are more efficient.”

Working in narrower windows of opportunity is quickly becoming the reality with fewer working days available in the spring and fall. “The automation of farm equipment could be a game changer,” said Hawkins. “Having smaller autonomous equipment that is able to get into fields when they may be on the wet side without having to deal with compaction issues could be a game changer for how we can be efficient in the field. One thing we do to try to beat the wet weather in the spring is to try to make some applications in the fall and winter. We know it works to get the nutrients out there, but the fall applications also increase the risk of nutrient loss. If we can keep the timing right by fine-tuning other aspects of the operation, we can do better on both sides.”

The application of manure is a form of nutrient application that attracts public scrutiny. “2023 was a good year for manure application,” said Glen Arnold, OSU Extension Field Specialist for Manure Nutrient Management. It started with a dry April and some manure was able to be applied prior to planting. Once crops were planted, we were able to apply manure over the top of emerged corn or incorporate it in between the rows. We had a dryer than normal summer and fall. The fall window to apply manure has been good with the relatively dry weather allowing farmers to continue to empty their manure pits and storage structures.”

Technology has advanced rapidly in manure nutrient application. “Most folks remember hauling manure with spreaders and open cab tractors in the winter and staying as close to the barns as possible to get the manure hauled and clean out the pens,” said Arnold. “That concentrated the manure in small areas of the field and it was often applied in less than ideal weather conditions. That has changed over time. Manure has largely gone from dry pack to liquid manure captured and stored in pits below the barns in both the cattle and hog industries. With the pits, we have been able to capture the ammonia and other nutrients that we had lost in the past. We now pump the liquid manure to the field, and the application equipment has evolved as well. A large amount of the liquid manure is pumped out through drag hoses that have gotten larger, with bigger pumps and have rapidly evolved and now can reach out 3-4 miles out from the manure source. We have better technology to incorporate the manure at the time of application. We also have sensors that have been developed to analyze the manure flowing through the hose in real time to be able to adjust the rate of manure and nutrients being applied based on a prescription and the needs of the given locations in the field.” This technology allows for more timely nutrient application given the narrower weather windows of opportunity, and the manure is applied with a variable rate precision technology to reduce the risk of potential nutrient loss from over application or extreme weather events.