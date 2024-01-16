2023, a year to be fondly remembered in Brazil

Share Facebook

By Daniele Siqueira, Head of Market Intelligence with Brazilian consultancy AgRural

In early January, Brazil is starting to harvest its 2023/24 soybean crop and preparing to plant the 2024 “safrinha” corn crop, which is sown right after. The country has faced weather woes since the beginning of the soybean planting in mid-September, with below-normal rains and high temperatures in north-central states. Mato Grosso, Brazil’s largest producer, is the most affected state, with losses estimated between 5 million and 10 million metric tons.

For Brazil as a whole, there is a wide range of estimates, with some sources still putting production above the bumper crop harvested last year and others already ruling out a new record due to losses caused by hot, dry conditions.

North-central states have received more regular and very welcome rains since late December, which have given a boost to areas planted later, especially in the North/Northeast of the country. Most losses in Mato Grosso (central Brazil), however, are already irreparable.

In the South, where the number two and three producing states (Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul) are located, the crop is in good shape, but a drier pattern seen since the beginning of the year, combined with a heatwave, might result in yield losses. Since most of the soybean areas in both states are planted later than in Mato Grosso, they still have a long way to go and some of them need good weather conditions until early March.

In short, the Brazilian 2023/24 soybean crop is still a work in progress and the only thing that is already known is that production will be smaller than the 160-165 million metric tons estimated before the planting season. The second corn crop (“safrinha”) yield is also likely to fall, in this case, due to an acreage decrease caused by lower prices and a narrower planting window caused by the soybean crop delays.

Brilliant performance

For those reasons, Brazilian soybean and corn exports will likely fall in 2024, after a brilliant performance in 2023. Preliminary data released by Brazil’s customs in early January show that the country shipped 101.8 million metric tons of soybeans in 2023, 28% up from 2022 and 18% more than the previous record, made in 2021.

A bumper 2022/23 crop, combined with a slow forward farmer selling and storage deficit, resulted in a steep decline in Brazilian soybean prices. The lower prices made room for more purchases from Chinese importers, which were more stockpiling than consuming. As a result, in 2023 Brazil exported 74.5 million metric tons of soybeans to China, 20.9 million up from 2022.

Ample supplies and lower prices in Brazil also allowed drought-beaten Argentina to import a record volume of soybeans to keep its huge crush capacity afloat. Brazilian soybean exports to Argentina totaled 4 million metric tons in 2023, compared with 289 thousand metric tons in 2022. That put the country at third position of Brazil’s main soybean importer list, behind only China and the European Union, which bought 5.5 million metric tons.

Now in 2024, however, a production recovery is very likely in Argentina, meaning that Brazil will have to find other buyers to absorb most of those 4 million metric tons shipped to the neighboring country in 2023. That fact, along with a smaller production in the 2023/24 crop and sluggish demand from China, is likely to weigh on Brazilian exports this year.

Corn to China

Brazilian corn exports were also huge in 2023, with 55.9 million metric tons shipped — a 29% increase from 2022 and a fresh new high secured by record production, lower prices, and difficulties faced by other exporters, notably Argentina and Ukraine.

But the biggest difference from the previous year was that China, all of a sudden, became the main Brazilian corn importer, with 16.1 million metric tons. The Asian giant started importing corn from Brazil only in late 2022, after a multi-year negotiation involving phytosanitary issues.

Although China is expected to continue buying important amounts from Brazil in 2024, Brazilian corn exports can see a steep decline during the year, depending on the size of the “safrinha” that is starting to be planted. But that is something that I will leave for a future article.