2023 Ohio Crop Tour recap

By Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service, Ohio’s 2023 average corn yield was 198 bushels per acre, up 11 bushels from 2022. Growers harvested 3.40 million acres for grain, up 7% from 2022. Total production of corn for grain was 673 million bushels, up 13% from 2022.

Ohio’s average soybean yield for 2023 was 58 bushels per acre, up 2.5 bushels from 2022. Growers harvested 4.73 million acres, down 7% from 2022. Production, at 274 million bushels, was down 3% from 2022.

The 2023 Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net Crop Tour was sponsored by Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and the soybean checkoff. The 2023 Ohio Crop Tour included both samples from our group and input from Ohio State University Extension. A good deal of variability was expected on the 2023 tour given the weather during the growing season. The tour was held Aug. 8 and Aug. 9 with one group heading north and one group heading south. Each group sampled a representative corn and soybean field in 12 to 14 counties.

On the north leg of the tour, corn yields averaged 194 bushels per acre and soybeans averaged 63 bushels per acre. The corn on the south leg of the tour averaged 208 bushels per acre and soybeans averaged 59 bushels per acre. OSU Extension submissions averaged 206.5 bushels per acre for corn. Those combined averaged 203 bushels per acre.

At the time of the tour, the late planted crop still had a long way to go developmentally. At the time, due to the extreme uncertainty of what was to come, we multiplied the corn yield number by .9 to get what we thought would be a more realistic state average yield number, for a state average yield of around 183 bushels. The state soybean average looked to be 61 bushels per acre based on what we saw in the 2023 Ohio Crop Tour. As it turns out, our actual initial corn calculation 203 bushels was much closer because of very cooperative growing conditions after the tour.

We followed up with some of our stops to see how we did in our yield estimates for the specific fields we sampled. Here are those results in bushels.

Allen County: 223 corn estimate/ 205 actual; 50-55 soybean estimate/58 actual

Clark County: 165 corn estimate/198.2 actual; 60+ soybean estimate/62.5 actual

Crawford County: 70 soybean estimate/ 81.5 actual

Franklin County: 175 corn estimate/196 actual; 50-60 estimate/62 actual

Greene County: 238 corn estimate/287 actual; 80+ soybean estimate/90.55 actual

Hancock County: 216 corn estimate/231 actual; 60-65 soybean estimate/62 actual

Henry County: Corn was for silage, so no final number; 50-60 soybean estimate/71 actual

Madison County: 195 corn estimate/194 actual; 60+ soybean estimate/61 actual

Pickaway County: 230 corn estimate/220 actual; 60+ soybean estimate/72 actual

Preble County: 209 corn estimate/272 actual; 55-60 soybean estimate/69.8 actual

Miami County: 245 corn estimate/214 actual; 60+ soybean estimate/75.5 actual

Putnam County: 184 corn estimate/204 actual

Wood County: Corn was for silage, so no final number; 65 soybean estimate/72 actual

Wyandot County: 207 corn estimate/238 actual; 60 soybean estimate/72 actual.