2024 Beef Expo March 14-17

Ohio’s premier beef industry event, the Ohio Beef Expo is scheduled for March 14-17, 2024 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus. The event will provide cattle enthusiasts from across Ohio and surrounding states with a unique experience that brings education, breed sales, youth shows, industry retail opportunities, and more together all in one place.

This year’s schedule will be similar to the 2023 event. The Coliseum will be used for all junior show activities. The Junior Show will continue with the Market Animal Show on Saturday and the Heifer Show on Sunday. All Junior Show stalling will take place online and viaducts will reserved for OCA BEST sponsors. Remaining viaduct bays, premium stalling, and horse stall purchases will be made in an online auction on Feb. 21.

New this year, the Hereford breed will be kicking off the Saturday sale schedule. The newest addition to the Ohio Beef Expo breeds line-up, the Aberdeen Angus breed, will be one of the 10 breeds hosting sales during the Expo on Friday and Saturday.

The Expo Trade Show will continue to host vendors and retailers of all kinds to provide attendees with the opportunity to purchase everything from semen to trailers and from show supplies to insurance. Thursday, March 14 will be the opening day for the trade show beginning at 3 p.m. Again in 2024, the Genetic Pathway will provide buyers the opportunity to purchase semen from some of the nation’s leading genetics.

New for OCA Allied Industry Council Members, the Ohio Beef Expo is announcing the addition of the Cattlemen’s Learning Center (CLC) for 2024. AIC members have the first opportunity to participate in this new educational program. The Cattlemen’s Learning Center will be held in the Voinovich sale ring on the trade show floor. It will feature 45-minute educational sessions with topics of interest to commercial cattlemen.

The full 2024 Ohio Beef Expo schedule is as follows:

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13

No cattle are permitted on the fairgrounds before 7:30 a.m.

8:00 a.m. – Noon | Large Equipment Move-in

THURSDAY, MARCH 14

8:00 a.m. – Noon | Trade Show set up for large indoor equipment

Noon | All breeding cattle must be in place, Breeds Building

Noon – 3:00 p.m. | Trade Show set-up outdoor & small indoor displays

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. | Trade Show Open, Voinovich Building

4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | Junior Show Check-in, Gilligan Complex

7:30 p.m. | The Social, Hilton Columbus/Polaris

FRIDAY, MARCH 15

6:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. | Judging Contest Check-In & Packet Pick-up Coliseum

8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. | Junior Show Check-in, Gilligan Complex

8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. | Trade Show Open, Voinovich Building

9:00 a.m. | Judging Contest Begins, Coliseum

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Genetic Pathway Open, Breeds Building

10:00 a.m. | Mini Hereford Show, Cooper Arena

11:00 a.m. | Online Feeder Cattle Sale, Voinovich Building

12:00 p.m. | Youth Beef Quality Assurance Training, Coliseum

12:30 p.m. | Hereford Show, Cooper Arena

12:30 p.m. | Shorthorn Show, Cooper Arena

1:00 p.m. | Aberdeen Angus Sale, Voinovich Building

1:00 p.m. | Murray Grey Show, Breeds Barn

1:00 p.m. | Junior Showmanship, Coliseum

2:00 p.m. | Angus Parade, Cooper Arena

2:00 p.m. | Chianina Sale, Voinovich Building

2:30 p.m. | Judging Contest Awards, Coliseum

3:00 p.m. | Limousin Sale, Voinovich Building

4:00 p.m. | Red Angus Sale, Voinovich Building

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. | Cowboy Happy Hour, Voinovich Building

5:00 p.m. | Mini Hereford Sale, Voinovich Building

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. | Junior Show Check-in, (Market Animals Only) Gilligan Complex

SATURDAY, MARCH 16

8:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. | Junior Market Animal Show, Coliseum

8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. | Trade Show Open, Voinovich Building

9:00 a.m. | Hereford Sale, Voinovich Building

10:30 a.m. | Shorthorn Sale, Voinovich Building

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. | Junior Show Check-In, (Heifers Only) Gilligan Complex

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Genetic Pathway Open, Breeds Building

12 p.m. | Angus Sale, Voinovich Building

2:00 p.m. | Simmental Sale, Voinovich Building

4:00 p.m. | Maine Anjou Sale, Voinovich Building

4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Cowboy Happy Hour, Voinovich Building

6:00 p.m. – deadline | Junior Show Check-In for Expo Sale Heifers, Gilligan Complex

SUNDAY, MARCH 17

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Junior Heifer Show, Coliseum

8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | Trade Show Open, Voinovich Building

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. | Genetic Pathway Open, Breeds Building

The Official Expo hotel will be the Hilton Columbus/Polaris at 8700 Lyra Dr. Columbus, Ohio 43240. A discounted room rate for Ohio Beef Expo attendees will be offered until 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2024. This hotel will be host to The Social where cattlemen and women will gather to network and mingle on Thursday evening, March 14.

Sponsorships are still available, and the Beef Expo planning committee encourages individuals, breeders, and cattle-related businesses to consider a sponsorship for the Ohio Beef Expo as the recognition opportunities are aplenty. More information on sponsorship opportunities is available at ohiobeefexpo.com.

Admission to the Ohio Beef Expo is free. Parking is $7 per day and weekend parking passes are $20. For more information on the 2024 Ohio Beef Expo contact OCA at cattle@ohiocattle.org,

614-873-6736, or visit ohiobeefexpo.com.