Ever wondered how the Farm Bill affects our food and agricultural landscape? The farm bill, a substantial legislative package passed by the federal government every few years, impacts how funds are allocated for various crucial aspects of agriculture, nutrition, conservation efforts, natural resource protection, and support systems across the nation. To delve deeper into this vital legislation and its implications, attend the 2024 Farm Bill Summit on Feb. 23 from 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. at the Fawcett Center (reception to follow from 3:30 – 5:00 p.m.), hosted by The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES). Engage in discussions led by CFAES and industry experts, unravel the complexities, and understand how this bill shapes the future of farming and related industries. This summit offers a unique opportunity to gain insights, network with others in the industry, and comprehend the far-reaching impact of the Farm Bill on our agricultural ecosystem.

Attendees will learn of key farm bill topics from industry experts:

Discussing the general policy context — Amy Ando, Professor and Chair, and Margaret Jodlowski, Assistant Professor, Department of Agricultural, Environmental, and Development Economics, CFAES

Moderated by Anne Knapke, deputy chief of staff in the Office of the Secretary for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a panel discussion sharing expertise and perspectives to include: Mary Kay Thatcher, senior manager of federal government and industry relations at Syngenta and former director of public policy at the American Farm Bureau Federation; Joe Shultz, executive director of The Platform for Agriculture and Climate Transformation; and Sara Wyant, founder and president of Agri-Pulse Communications.

Discussing insights into application of the Farm Bill — David L. Marrison, Interim Director for the Farm Financial Management and Policy Institute, CFAES.

