By Liz Avers, Sara Foos, Jenny Morlock, Ohio State University Extension, Wood County

“Kids these days” is a phrase we often hear with a tone of frustration. We’ve heard it said that today’s youth don’t know how to function without technology, have little work ethic, and struggle with communication and connection. As the 4-H Staff in Wood County, let us share with you our perspective of 4-H “kids these days” and how they are building a foundation for a bright future.

With behind-the-scenes support from a handful of adults, 47 teen counselors demonstrated exceptional leadership by planning and executing Wood County 4-H Camp for 216 campers this summer. They participated in 24 hours of training on topics such as critical thinking, stages of youth development, and emergency preparedness. As a team, they created an original theme, planned detailed activities to fill 12+ hours a day, and created theatrical skits, campfires, and song leading for all campers to enjoy. Planning a five-day four-night camp for youth ranging in age from eight to 13 is no easy feat, but our teens handled this challenge with ease. Friends were made, fun was had, and technology was nowhere to be found.

Once the suitcases were unpacked and naps were taken, the kids jumped back into their 4-H projects. Over 1,000 Wood County youth took a total of 1,600 4-H projects in a wide variety of subjects, including: livestock, horses, shooting sports, natural resources, nutrition, sewing, woodworking, leadership, personal finance, and so much more. They spent many months demonstrating self-discipline, hard work, and commitment by learning a new subject area and completing their project. All members participated in an interview to showcase their mastery with an adult judge. There were 114 Wood County 4-H members taking non-livestock projects and 26 members with livestock projects who then went on to compete at the Ohio State Fair.

As if the dedication put into their 4-H projects wasn’t enough, our 4-Hers were seen giving back to their community all summer long. As a county, members worked together to write over 500 greetings for veterans on the Flag City Honor Flight. Our youth also created 650 craft projects to bring smiles to our seniors as a part of the wheeled meals program through the Wood County Committee on Aging. 4-Hers have refurbished community playgrounds and sports facilities, made updates to the Wood County Fairgrounds, made donations to local food pantries, offered library programs, and so much more. All of our 4-Hers are shining examples of putting their hands to larger service.

The grand finale to every 4-Her’s summer is exhibiting their project at the Wood County Fair, no matter how large or small. Year after year fairgoers have the opportunity to visit these masterful projects that make up the largest 4-H Jr. Fair display in Northwest Ohio. 4-H Clubs take exceptional pride in providing top notch exhibits for visitors to enjoy without any competition. This hidden gem not only includes phenomenal non-livestock projects, it is also an exposition of the tireless work our livestock members put into informational posters and record books going above and beyond what is expected in the showring.

After all these activities, you would think “kids these days” would be ready to move on and call this endeavor complete, but there is one more task that needs to be done — making 4-H milkshakes! To many, volunteering at the Wood County 4-H Milkshake Barn is a highlight of their fair experience every summer. There were 920 4-H members, advisors and parents who gave their time, totaling more than 2,000 volunteer hours. Funds raised in the barn support Wood County 4-H programing, scholarships, grants for community service projects, and a multitude of other opportunities. The 4-H Milkshake Barn has become “home” to our 4-H family, and it teaches life lessons to every person who works there. Simply put, a 4-H milkshake is more than just a delicious treat, it represents one of the hearts of our 4-H program.

So, from where the Wood County 4-H Staff is standing, “kids these days” are leaders, hard workers, communicators, friends, and compassionate young people with hearts for making the best better.