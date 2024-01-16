A conversation with…Brian Baldridge, Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture

Share Facebook

From a wild start in his role as director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture in 2023 to an exciting year ahead in 2024, Brian Baldridge had plenty to say on a recent Ohio Ag Net podcast. Here are some highlights.

Q: First, could we look back at the last year for the ODA? How were you first few months in the role as ODA Director?

Director Baldridge: I started Feb. 1 of 2023 in this role. Obviously, in February it’s busy because we’re thinking ahead to our crop season. I was on the job 3 days and we had a tragedy of a train derailment in East Palestine that affected those folks in that region tremendously. We were a secondary agency with that, but at ODA we knew that we were preparing to assist the ag community when those questions about health and safety arose. We stayed in touched with our partners for the first 3 weeks before we were heavily involved. We stayed in contact with our local OSU Extension, Farm Bureau and local Soil and Water and then that call came for us to get engaged with that community. We did everything we could to help them along with the plant tissue testing and so forth and I was glad to be part of that solution in the community up in Columbiana County and East Palestine. Then we were messaging that we had done all this testing and basically our agricultural products and our livestock were safe and healthy and the markets should not be impacted. With all the data that we had — whether it was air, soil, water and forage testing — we were able to say that they’re consuming a safe product.

Q: We also heard extensive discussion about the importance of being aware of mental health in Ohio agriculture in 2023. How was ODA involved with this?

Director Baldridge: We created the Ohio Agricultural Mental Health Alliance in collaboration working with Farm Bureau and the “We’ve got your back” program to make sure in the ag community people are aware of the stress and we have to be prepared for that. We have to realize when our friends or neighbors are feeling that pressure, we have to observe that and we can’t not say something. We have to ask a friend, ask a family member, “Are you doing OK?” There is help out there. We’ve got to take away that stigma and make sure that folks are willing to open up and say, “I need a little assistance.” That assistance is out there. We’ve got to stay on top of this. Too many times, we’ve talked about it and then went back to our farms and that was the end of it. We have to address this issue. We have lost too many good folks.

Q: You also got to quite a few county fairs last year. How did that go?

Director Baldridge: The team out here at ODA started talking in the spring about fair season. We started mapping it out and I asked if we could go to all of them. They informed me quickly that the answer was no. So, I set my bar was pretty high, but I think we hit right around 30. It was a great time and we’ll be making up for those ones that we didn’t get to this next fair season. I just truly enjoyed traveling the state and hearing from our folks at different fairs. The team out here at ODA finally figured out that they had to plan for an extra hour or 45 minutes, because I was always going to be behind for our next stop. I enjoyed my time at the fairs so much and wanted to continually talk about what’s going on, especially with the youth and their projects.

Q: ODA also had the groundbreaking for a new animal disease diagnostic laboratory in 2023. What is the update there?

Director Baldridge: I appreciate the legislature, Governor DeWine and his vision for making sure Ohio is set up for success and having an up-to-date animal disease diagnostic lab that can handle the volume we need. Our lab is currently outdated and it’s time for change. It was exciting to have a groundbreaking ceremony for the new lab that is set to be completed in 2026. We’re going to dedicate that new facility to former state veterinarian Tony Forshey and his service to Ohio. The new lab will be named the Ohio Veterinary Diagnostic Lab to stay up with the times and really address what it’s doing. We need the capacity for testing these disease pressures that we’re feeling in the livestock industry here in Ohio and across our country.

Q: Ohio did face serious issues with livestock disease, specifically high path avian influenza (HPAI), in 2023. How was that handled by ODA and Ohio’s poultry producers?

Director Baldridge: There has been a collaboration between ODA, USDA and the private sector, the poultry industry as a whole, to implement tremendous biosecurity measures, plans and pre-plans. I had the opportunity to visit a facility that been diagnosed with HPAI. Kudos to the poultry industry. They have made tremendous strides in collaborating with our state vet Dr. Summers. Everybody involved, including Jim Chakeres, executive vice president of the Poultry Association, is doing great work.

It starts with those at the facilities monitoring. When they see a problem, they bring a tissue sample and/or carcasses to our lab and then it’s diagnosed. At that point, we at ODA, our state veterinarian and animal disease staff engage. We also reach out to USDA and the work is then collaborated between everybody involved. We actually had a USDA team here at ODA for a little while set up an incident command post to work through it. Basically, the plan is put in place for different scenarios depending on how to handle this. Then they all collaborate to work through the plan in place — the industry, the owner of that facility — to come up with a solution. They move ahead with the quarantine to take care of the problem and then to prepare for the future to move forward and to be able to repopulate those locations.

Q: As we move into 2024, what are some priorities for ODA?

Director Baldridge: Right now, we’re working the reenrollment of H2Ohio up in northwest Ohio in the initial 14 counties. We want to get every single person that we possibly can engaged on that. It is truly the opportunity to tell the story of the great practices we are using in the ag community to those folks who want to push back on the agricultural community and point fingers. This is our opportunity to show the numbers, to show the practices we’re doing when it comes to water quality here in this great state. And we will continue to push that expansion going statewide with H2Ohio in our rivers to engage the rest of our state in these best practices. We care about water quality in the ag community. We care about soil health. It’s part of our business model.

And Ohio is in a great spot as we look at where we’re at with tremendous opportunities for job growth, industrial growth, residential growth, but some of those opportunities put pressure on the agricultural community. It’s very concerning for me as Director of Agriculture here Ohio. As we continue to remove some of our farmland from production, that continues to be a challenge. One of these days the ag community is going to be looked at to ramp up and produce more. If that land is not available for livestock production, for crop production or whatever it needs to be, we’re going to have a problem. We continue to look at farmland preservation. We know it is a good program here at ODA, but we’re having some conversations about what farmland preservation means moving ahead. What does that look like? Does it look the same as it is today? Is it going to be different tomorrow, or in 10 years? We’ve put together some folks and we’re going to have some conversations about that to try to envision what we can do to make sure that we are asking all the proper questions. We are trying to come up with all the answers so that we best can prepare for the future as we go through this process.

I would also encourage folks, as they’re on the east side of Columbus and the Reynoldsburg area, to swing by and keep up on the how the process is going on our new lab on the western part of our campus. We’re excited about that and the 530 employees we have here at ODA, the 19 divisions, our 10 buildings, our 5 laboratories. We continue to evaluate everything that we’re doing to support the agricultural community here in Ohio. Each year is a new challenge as we reevaluate how can we do it better, how can we collaborate better, with the agricultural industry in the exciting times here in Ohio.