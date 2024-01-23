A look at fertilizer prices in Ohio      

Share Facebook

By Amanda Bennett, Eric Richer, Clint Schroeder, Ohio State University Extension

In December 2023, OSU Extension launched a quarterly survey of fertilizer retailers in the state of Ohio to better understand local fertilizer prices. The survey was completed by 23 retailers across the state of Ohio from 18 different counties. Respondents were asked to quote spot prices as of the first day of the quarter (Jan. 1) with payment made by Jan. 15. Sale types included pickup (ie. freight on board or FOB) at the plant (any quantity), direct-to-farm delivery (truckloads), or delivered and applied (poultry litter only). No blending or application charges were to be included in the spot price.

In general survey participants reported the average price of all fertilizers was lower in Ohio compared to the national prices. In our survey, the fertilizer with the most movement in price was anhydrous ammonia with an average price ranging from $700 to $900 per ton with an average of $786 per ton. This is slightly lower than some news outlets were reporting in December 2023 at $792 per ton. Other fertilizers also saw a downward trend including MAP ($797 per ton); potash ($490 per ton); urea ($502 per ton); and UAN-28% ($327 per ton).

Another part of the survey focused on organic nutrients. Retailers were asked to report on organic nutrients they sold including poultry litter, sodium nitrate/Chilean nitrate, pelletized feather meal and sulfate of potash. Just four sites reported having organic nutrients for sale. Those data were not analyzed due to low response rate. If you are a retailer, farmer or crop consultant interested in participating in this study, please contact Eric Richer at richer.5@osu.edu.