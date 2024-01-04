Answering questions with early-stage soy-based materials research

Share Facebook

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

“Can we do this?” The formation of Airable Research Lab was the result of Barry McGraw, founder and CLO of Airable asking that question. McGraw, a graduate of Shawnee State University with a plastics engineering degree, first became acquainted with soy-based materials product research when he worked for Battelle in their advanced materials group. Battelle is a global research and development organization in Columbus. McGraw started working on projects for the Ohio Soybean Council while he was at Battelle and that is where his interest in soy was born. “I became really interested agriculture and the different functionality of soy and bio-based products and what it could bring to the market. I learned more about the growth opportunities and challenges of that market. Petroleum kind of dominates it, but bio-based/soy-based solutions can penetrate the market and are making an impact”, said McGraw.

After about a decade, working on several projects for the Ohio Soybean Council (OSC), McGraw inquired about OSC starting an independent soy-based solutions research laboratory. About four years ago McGraw made a cold call to Ohio Wesleyan University about leasing some empty chemistry lab space. That’s when Airable Research Lab was born. It started by renting one available lab and McGraw doing the research. It has grown to renting additional lab space and the hiring of more research scientists. “By creating our own full time chemistry laboratory, we were able to take the folks out of the middle and do the research ourselves and in so doing, control the destiny of developing technology and intellectual property and working directly with industry to develop soy-based products,” said McGraw.

Airable Research Laboratory is unique in that it was founded and is funded by Ohio Soybean Farmers’ Check-off dollars and focuses on one specific raw material, soybeans. Airable provides early-stage soy-based materials research and is responsible for a number of new soy-based products and patents. In addition to funding from the Ohio Soybean Council, the soybean check-off programs in six other states also now provide funding. “We currently receive funds from states like Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Michigan, and Kentucky. We wear a soy research hat 100% of the time,” said McGraw. “When we first looked at the analysis of starting our own lab, we had the goal of developing products more quickly and efficiently. We are now able to do four times the amount of research with the same respective dollars. By doing projects ourselves and not going through another research organization or university, we can quickly learn what commercial companies want and what their consumers are asking for, and that has helped the speed to market from the discovery phase to the commercialization phase of launching a soy-based product.”

Airable Labs have a number of success stories. “With the idea of working directly with the small to mid-sized and even large companies, since Airable has been around we’ve launched some pretty cool products,” said McGraw. “RoofMax ™ is one of those products that is a soy-water emulsion type material that gets sprayed on an aged asphalt shingle roof and rejuvenates the shingles as a maintenance type of product. We have filed some patents since then on some further developments of the product and now are working on a similar formulation that also helps to clean the roof.”

Dynamic Green Products is another great partner Airable Labs works with. Dynamic Green Products has a relationship with companies like Craftsman, Black and Decker, and DeWalt. Airable worked with them to switch from the current bio-based materials they used in their bar and chain oil to a soybean oil based bar and chain oil that DeWalt now has commercially available through retailers like Home Depot and others. Since then, we have been developing a Black and Decker brand rust remover for tools and also a penetrating oil that is 80% soy based and multi-use oil that is about 86% soy based. We believe that in early 2024 we will have products for DeWalt and Craftsman Brand and possibly other brands available to consumers.”

“What’s exciting for me is to see these larger companies now getting involved in soy based products and talking more about it because of the multiple benefits it brings to their products and the consumers,” said McGraw.