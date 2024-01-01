Athens FFA member goes national, makes chapter history

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Morgan Anderson, OCJ FFA Reporter

Abbi Bolin-Ervin has grown up in the agriculture industry. Since 1918, her family has had a working dairy farm where she said she enjoys working whenever she can.

“I grew up showing dairy,” Bolin-Ervin said. “I started around the age of six and I haven’t stopped since.”

For Bolin-Ervin, competing in the Dairy Cattle Handlers Career Development Event (CDE) was a natural fit. By participating in the Dairy Cattle Handlers CDE, students learn to work with others in a way that is cooperative, courteous and helpful while demonstrating effective dairy handling skills. Handlers earn recognition for their ability to set up their assigned animal to its best advantage, maintain the animal in its most advantageous post, exhibit effective restraint and move the animal as requested by the event ringmaster.

After winning the state contest earlier this year, Bolin-Ervin went on to represent both Athens FFA and the state of Ohio as a competitor at the 96th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.

But to her surprise, Bolin-Ervin was the first-ever Athens FFA member to compete at the national level.

“I didn’t know I was the first Athens FFA member to compete at the national level until after my event,” Bolin-Ervin said. “After finding that out, I was pretty excited. It’s already exciting to be competing at the national level, but to be the first member in my school’s history to compete was just icing on the cake.”

To prepare for the national contest, Bolin-Ervin said she went over her showing strategies with her dad as she does before every contest.

“I showed a 2-year-old Holstein cow for about 25 minutes,” she said. “We had to walk the cow in two different rings and present the cow from all angles to allow the dairy judging teams to properly evaluate the cattle. My cow was pretty stubborn, so it wasn’t the easiest handling contest I’ve participated in.”

Bolin-Ervin placed in the silver division.

“I was so grateful I even placed considering there was some tough competition,” she said.

Poise, calmness and a positive attitude play a significant role in gaining success in the Dairy Cattle Handlers CDE. All of these are traits Bolin-Ervin exudes as a result of her time in FFA and the agriculture industry, which she is thankful for.

“My biggest thank you goes to my dad for bringing me into the dairy industry and introducing me to all its great things,” she said. “He’s been my support system for all of the shows I’ve attended and has given me so many valuable life lessons. I’d also like to thank my FFA advisor, Sabrina Stalder, for preparing me and being with me every step of the way for this contest; none of this would have been possible without her.”

Leaving a historic impact on the Athens FFA Chapter, Bolin-Ervin wants to continue to pour into others as they have done for her by pursuing a degree in education.

As a current freshman in college, her sights are set on what is next within FFA.

“My next steps consist of obtaining my American FFA Degree,” Bolin-Ervin said. “I also plan to help with my high school FFA chapter by guiding them through the difficulties that come with being an officer and juggling being a high school student and an FFA member as well.”