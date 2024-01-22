But for the squirrels

Share Facebook

By Dan Armitage, Buckeye Sportsman

Santa brought me the coolest gift over the holidays and its use has directly impacted my daily schedule, including meeting deadlines and eating properly. Newly attached to the trunk of a maple tree some 10 yards from the window next to the wrinkled leather recliner where I read the newspaper each morning is a bird feeder. What makes it special is that it is fitted with a solar-powered, motion-activated, wireless camera that feeds images and video to a dedicated app on my phone, showing whatever is dining from the tray of seeds. I can even share those photos and videos with friends. What’s more, it has a bird ID feature that will tell me what species I have attracted to the feeder.

That’s the best part, because I’m always curious about what species of birds I’m seeing in the yard throughout the season but can never seem to creep close enough to determine a positive identification. Not so now; one distinctive-looking newcomer had me baffled until the cam captured a close-up of what turned out to be a tufted titmouse, the name of which netted a few eye-rolls when I shared the information with family members.

Note, however, that I wrote “showing whatever is dining” on the feeder’s gravity-fed contents. So far, the majority of photos feature squirrel butts. But thankfully, the feeder has a “Squirrel Siren” feature that sounds just like the distinctive “WOOP! WOOP! WOOP!” dive alarm on a submarine. The problem is, the alarm is manually operated, so I have to catch the squirrel in the act to activate it — which calls for me to invest considerable hours in that easy chair to properly monitor the unit and hit the alarm button on my cell phone as called for.

Oh, and I had to explain all that to my very startled next door neighbor lady, a retired schoolteacher who moved surprisingly fast and almost matched its decibels when I first activated the alarm while (unknown to me) she was just on the other side of the stockade fence that separates our suburban yards. I probably owe Barbara a bottle of Chardonnay to share with her book club.

Keeping an eagle eye

Speaking of birds, February is an excellent time to watch for bald eagles, as they begin courtship and nest-building activity in January through this month, making now one of the best times to view them. Ohio’s bald eagle population has increased dramatically in recent years, with an estimated 910 nesting pairs statewide in 2023. Look for eagles near their preferred aquatic habitats such as rivers, wetlands, and lakes. The absence of foliage makes winter a great time to spot eagles improving their large nests along waterways.

Bald eagles in Ohio typically lay eggs and incubate in February and March, nesting in large trees such as sycamores, oaks, and cottonwoods. Meanwhile, frozen lakes and rivers force the birds to expand their hunting grounds in search of fish and carrion, their foods of choice.

Winter provides viewing opportunities for immature bald eagles as well as adults. The white head and tail of the adult bird contrasts sharply with its dark body, a distinctive feature used to identify the species. An immature bird is more difficult to identify and has a mottled brown and white plumage for four or five years before attaining the recognizable field marks of an adult. A good pair of binoculars or even a spotting scope is recommended to spot birds at long distances.

Lake Erie and other large waterbodies host the highest number of eagles because of easy access to food resources. Excellent viewing opportunities can be found at Magee Marsh Wildlife Area (Lucas and Ottawa counties), Pickerel Creek Wildlife Area (Sandusky County), Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge (Lucas and Ottawa counties), Mosquito Creek Wildlife Area (Trumbull County), and Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area (Wyandot and Marion counties). In southern Ohio, look near major rivers such as the Muskingum, Hocking, Scioto, and Great Miami.

You can help! As with many of Ohio’s native wildlife species, bald eagles require specific habitat conditions to thrive. Bald eagle habitat protection and research is funded by the sale of bald eagle conservation license plates, income tax check-off donations to the Endangered Species and Wildlife Diversity Fund, and sales of the Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp. Similarly, revenue derived from hunting and fishing license sales helps the Ohio Division of Wildlife (ODOW) expand wildlife areas and manage habitats for eagles and other wildlife.

You can report active bald eagle nest sites at wildohio.gov or on the HuntFish OH mobile app. By reporting locations when you find a nest, you help Division of Wildlife biologists estimate eagle population dynamics and monitor trends, ensuring this and other species continue to do well in the Buckeye State.

The bald eagle was once an endangered species, with only four nesting pairs in Ohio in 1979. Thanks to partnerships between the ODOW, Ohio zoos, wildlife rehabilitation facilities, concerned landowners, and conservationists, its population increased. After much hard work and continued conservation, the bald eagle was removed from the federal list of threatened and endangered species in 2007, and from Ohio’s list in 2012.

Bald eagles are protected under both state law and the federal Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, making it illegal to disturb bald eagles. When viewing them, remember to respect the bird’s space and stay at least 100 yards away, as disturbing bald eagles at the nest site could lead the pair to abandon the eggs.

Primitive arms prove deadly on deer

Hunters checked 12,712 white-tailed deer during Ohio’s four-day muzzleloader season that concluded on Tuesday, Jan. 9, which accounts for all deer taken with muzzleloader and archery equipment between Jan. 6-9. During the 2023 muzzleloader season, hunters checked 13,611 white-tailed deer. Over the last three years, the four-day season average was 12,255. During the 2024 muzzleloader season, hunters took 3,327 antlered deer (26% of deer taken), 7,797 does (62%), 1,284 button bucks (10%), and 304 (2%) bucks with shed antlers or antlers shorter than 3 inches.

The 11 counties with the highest harvest totals during the season were Coshocton (453), Tuscarawas (416), Muskingum (389), Licking (363), Knox (352), Carroll (342), Guernsey (335), Harrison (327), Ashtabula (323), Belmont (309), and Columbiana (309).

As of the conclusion of the primitive arms season, hunters had checked 203,608 deer with all implements during the 2023-24 season. That total includes 10,039 deer taken with a gun during the youth season, 70,118 deer harvested in the seven-day gun season, and another 15,469 deer checked during the two-day gun weekend. The total gun harvest, which includes controlled hunts, is 108,529. The bow harvest thus far is 95,079, with the archery season open until Sunday, Feb. 4. This season marks the second time in the last ten years that the total season harvest surpassed 200,000 deer, the last being in 2022-23. Hunters interested in tracking the season’s harvest can view weekly deer harvest reports at wildohio.gov.

Here’s a county list of all white-tailed deer taken during the 2024 muzzleloader hunting season. The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest number for 2024, and the three-year average of deer harvested in 2021, 2022, 2023 is in parentheses. A three-year average provides a better overall comparison to this year’s number, eliminating year-to-year variation because of weather, misaligned season dates, crop harvest, and other unavoidable factors. Numbers below are raw data and subject to change.

Adams: 209 (208); Allen: 71 (51); Ashland: 256 (235); Ashtabula: 323 (301); Athens: 245 (256); Auglaize: 62 (49); Belmont: 309 (256); Brown: 145 (184); Butler: 57 (86); Carroll: 342 (308); Champaign: 99 (89); Clark: 44 (47); Clermont: 128 (139); Clinton: 49 (44); Columbiana: 309 (226); Coshocton: 453 (462); Crawford: 78 (66); Cuyahoga: 30 (17); Darke: 50 (43); Defiance: 125 (90); Delaware: 73 (80); Erie: 54 (47); Fairfield: 111 (125); Fayette: 21 (19); Franklin: 29 (36); Fulton: 44 (37); Gallia: 150 (194); Geauga: 166 (116); Greene: 49 (60); Guernsey: 335 (357); Hamilton: 32 (51); Hancock: 79 (68); Hardin: 68 (70); Harrison: 327 (271); Henry: 31 (31); Highland: 181 (201); Hocking: 186 (194); Holmes: 244 (281); Huron: 190 (129); Jackson: 174 (211); Jefferson: 235 (176); Knox: 352 (342); Lake: 50 (41); Lawrence: 74 (105); Licking: 363 (346); Logan: 119 (124); Lorain: 179 (133); Lucas: 21 (22); Madison: 33 (34); Mahoning: 145 (104); Marion: 50 (44); Medina: 176 (158); Meigs: 269 (317); Mercer: 55 (31); Miami: 45 (49); Monroe: 230 (216); Montgomery: 41 (32); Morgan: 248 (259); Morrow: 98 (105); Muskingum: 389 (374); Noble: 208 (240); Ottawa: 31 (30); Paulding: 74 (55); Perry: 200 (198); Pickaway: 48 (46); Pike: 106 (134); Portage: 160 (110); Preble: 54 (61); Putnam: 49 (35); Richland: 250 (216); Ross: 195 (220); Sandusky: 57 (60); Scioto: 124 (134); Seneca: 128 (112); Shelby: 74 (62); Stark: 196 (186); Summit: 55 (56); Trumbull: 250 (177); Tuscarawas: 416 (427); Union: 53 (59); Van Wert: 32 (21); Vinton: 119 (158); Warren: 53 (64); Washington: 266 (276); Wayne: 126 (113); Williams: 101 (107); Wood: 62 (48); Wyandot: 125 (103). 2024 total: 12,712; three-year average total: 12,255