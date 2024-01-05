Adam Heffron nominated for executive director of Ohio Expo Center and Ohio State Fair

Share Facebook

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that from the candidates sent by the Search Committee of the Ohio Expositions Commission and State Fair, he is recommending the appointment of Adam Heffron to be the new executive director of the Ohio Expo Center and State Fair. Heffron will replace long-time General Manager Virgil Strickler, who is retiring.

Heffron comes to Ohio from his position as the Director of Dane County’s (Madison, Wis.) Alliant Energy Center, a multi-venue events center hosting agricultural and other large events in Wisconsin’s state capital.

“I am excited to welcome Adam Heffron back to Ohio to lead the next period of growth and development at the Ohio State Fair,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Adam has the experience and passion to make our state fair the best in the nation. He will lead the changes outlined in the Expo 2050 plan that will make our fairgrounds even better for fairgoers, exhibitors, and other visitors.”

Heffron has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality and entertainment industry, including organizing major music and agricultural events. Heffron worked in the industry in leadership positions with the Wisconsin State Fair, Washington State Fair, Meet Minneapolis: Convention & Visitors Association, the Minnesota State Fair, and the Ohio Expo Center and State Fair.

In addition to his agricultural events experience, Heffron was Director of Facilities and Operations for Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. which produces Summerfest, one of the world’s largest music festivals, generating $187 million in economic impact for the Milwaukee community.

“I am excited to step into this role and build upon the incredible legacy of Virgil Strickler by helping to make the Governor’s 2050 vision a reality. I look forward to bringing my diverse experiences to the table to lead Ohio’s state fair and expo center in becoming the best in the nation,” Heffron said.

Heffron’s appointment must be confirmed by a vote of the members of the Ohio Expositions Commission. Commission Chair Angela Krile notified members of a special meeting to be held at 3:00 p.m. in Kasich Hall on Jan. 10, 2024 to conduct the vote. Following a positive vote by the Commission, Heffron is expected to start in March.