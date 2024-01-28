Do Soybeans Benefit From Nitrogen Applications at Planting?

Share Facebook

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

Recently soybean producers have considered the potential for a nitrogen (N) application at planting to stimulate the crop and ultimately increase the final yields. Beck’s Hybrids has studied this concept in their Practical Farm Research. Mike Hannewald, Field Agronomist for Beck’s recently shared some of the data.

“Looking at the soybean nitrogen uptake curve, it shows us that the bean plant needs about 20 pounds of nitrogen before the plant develops and forms nodules,” said Hannewald. “Soybean nodulation starts at V2 under ideal conditions, but if the plant is stressed it can take a little longer. At V2 the nodules form and start fixing N from the air and converting it into a usable form for the plant. The N that plant needs before nodulation must come from the soil.”

Does applying N to a legume crop impact how the plant functions? “One concern when applying N to soybeans is if the application could make the nodules ‘lazy’. If the soybean plant has plenty of N, will it cease producing nodules or not produce as many,” asked Hannewald. “Beck’s PFR showed that this was not the case. Beck’s research monitored the number of nodules on soybean plants at three PFR locations that received no N application and also those that received UAN, Thio-Sul ® and KTS® applications. The plants were dug-up and roots were evaluated at V2 when we expect soybeans to be producing nodules. Results showed that between 90-100 percent of all the plants were producing nodules as would be expected.”

Further evaluation of the data showed that there were differences in the final return on investment (ROI) numbers from the application of N at the various locations. “The Ohio location showed a positive ROI, while Minnesota was not,” said Hannewald. One difference was the soil organic matter level. Minnesota has prairie soils that have deep topsoil and a lot of loam in the topsoil. It is very productive. In Ohio we have heavier soils with tough clay and lower organic matter levels. Soil Organic Matter (SOM) is a major source on N early on, and important when the plants are trying to scavenge N from the soil. The bacterial life and microbes in the soil will mineralize that organic matter and supply N available to the plant. At the lower SOM level in Ohio, we saw a greater response to the N application.”

Beck’s PRF has a new practice they are introducing based on these findings. Three years of positive results suggests the application of 30 units of UAN 28 applied in a 2x2x2 band and 2 gallons of Thoi-Sul® per acre in that same application. (2x2x2 means applying the product 2 inches over from the seed trench, 2 inches below the soil surface, and on both sides of that row.)

The addition of a 2x2x2 application system can be expensive, especially if it is on a split-row planter comparative to the cost to adding it for a corn crop. Beck’s is studying a lower cost application option. “We are looking at a less expensive option rather than having the 2x2x2 with blades or knives to inject the product below the soil. We are studying a dribble system that applies the product on top of the soil,” said Hannewald. “This past year we studied dribbling the product on the surface rather than placing it below the surface. The study was comprised of four treatments, with a control that had no additional N. We had a single 2×2 application (below surface), we had a 2x2x2 application which was on both sides of the row, and we did a dribble application on top on one side of the row, and we did a dribble application on top on both sides of the row. Not surprisingly the biggest payback was the 2x2x2 on both sides of the row under the surface. Interestingly however, the dribbling application on the surface was not that much different in the ROI, so that may be a more cost effective method for farmers to consider in the future.”

More information can be found at https://ocj.com/2024/01/what-the-data-shows-about-nitrogen-applicationson-soybeans/?fbclid=IwAR2ZeMQS4vG7dN1gLuzJ9w-qqtFRpqghe_ZPwY11HZ9jLQGD9TyGTlIYJ4I