Don’t give away your risk premiums

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

There is simply too much corn in the U.S. this year. Production issues in Mato Grosso in April or May or in Iowa and Illinois in July are most likely the best chance for significantly higher prices.

Growing specialty corn (i.e. seed, white, non-GMO, high oil, silage, etc.) is popular with some farmers because there is usually an added premium to grow any corn not used for feed, export or ethanol. There can be several reasons for the premium:

Proximity to a specialty corn buyer

Risk of a potential yield reduction

Increased weed treatment and/or insect cross-pollination

Need for additional storage for identity preserved crops

Harder to replace if there is a production issue at a local level.

Most farmers do not want the hassle, or risk, of raising these crops. That is why there are big premiums. If everyone was doing it, there would not be a premium. While there is some opportunity to increase profits raising specialty corn, I have noticed many farmers make marketing decisions that leave money on the table. Let me explain.

Most farmers set a cash price for their specialty crop first. Often, they will get excited about a much higher cash price during the winter or spring months when traditional #2 yellow corn prices are suppressed. They may see an 80-cent premium to yellow corn and want to lock it in early because the cash value looks so much better.

The problem with this strategy is the farmer is only looking at the cash price and not the risk for raising the specialty crop. Instead, I prefer to subtract the premium of the specialty crop out and then apply the basis value of yellow corn to compare. If I would not sell yellow corn at that price, then I would not sell my specialty corn at that time, even with the added premium.

When outlining a marketing strategy, I recommend that farmers, who raise more than one type of corn, to pool together all their specialty and regular bushels in one “marketing basket” when looking at the underlying futures position. Then when a futures price meets my profitability goal criteria, I would sell.

I would also suggest using futures to hedge both kinds of corn, so I have flexibility to apply any futures sale on my crops later based upon shipping and logistical needs. For example, this could be on yellow corn that needs to be delivered at harvest due to limited storage because of increased specialty crop storage needs.

Too often I see farmers, who do not have any of their #2 yellow corn sold by harvest, end up selling it for very low values or paying a lot of commercial storage because they were only focused on selling the specialty crops. These farmers then miss opportunity on their #2 yellow corn because they didn’t plan ahead for all their storage needs.

I prefer to think of the specialty crops in my marketing plan as a way to get additional basis premium for the increased risk to raise the crop. At the end of the marketing year, I can add up all the corn futures sales together to determine my average. Then I can add the specialty crop premium to each line item. When all the corn raised by a farm operation is based on the same futures, it is easier to calculate and compare the basis premium. In the end, all that matters is both crops were profitable.

A good rule of thumb for me: if I would not set #2 yellow corn futures price right now, then I would not be pricing my specialty crop futures either. Raising specialty crops can be risky, so I do not want to give away any risk premium just because the cash price looks good today.

Please email jon@superiorfeed.com with any questions or to learn more. Jon grew up raising corn and soybeans on a farm near Beatrice, Neb. Upon graduation from The University of Nebraska in Lincoln, he became a grain merchandiser and has been trading corn, soybeans and other grains for the last 18 years, building relationships with end-users in the process. After successfully marketing his father’s grain and getting his MBA, 10 years ago he started helping farmer clients market their grain based upon his principals of farmer education, reducing risk, understanding storage potential and using basis strategy to maximize individual farm operation profits. A big believer in farmer education of futures trading, Jon writes a weekly commentary to farmers interested in learning more and growing their farm operations.

Trading of futures, options, swaps and other derivatives is risky and is not suitable for all persons. All of these investment products are leveraged, and you can lose more than your initial deposit. Each investment product is offered only to and from jurisdictions where solicitation and sale are lawful, and in accordance with applicable laws and regulations in such jurisdiction. The information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for independent research before making your investment decisions. Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC is merely providing this information for your general information and the information does not take into account any particular individual’s investment objectives, financial situation, or needs. All investors should obtain advice based on their unique situation before making any investment decision. The contents of this communication and any attachments are for informational purposes only and under no circumstances should they be construed as an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation to buy or sell any future, option, swap or other derivative. The sources for the information and any opinions in this communication are believed to be reliable, but Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy of such information or opinions. Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC and its principals and employees may take positions different from any positions described in this communication. Past results are not necessarily indicative of future results.