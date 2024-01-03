Dynamic growing in controlled environment agriculture

Share Facebook

By Mary Wicks and Peter Ling

We’re all looking for technologies that can help us do things smarter, and that includes growing crops in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) systems. Whether cultivated in a greenhouse or an indoor farm, different plants need different conditions at various growth stages for optimal growth and development. Managing the variations in lighting, temperature, humidity, carbon dioxide (CO2), and fertilizer needed for each species or cultivar can be daunting. Fortunately, artificial intelligence (AI) is helping growers to monitor conditions for different plant zones and to provide more precise control of inputs.

The use of dynamic lighting illustrates the potential for this technology. With dynamic lighting, the light intensity can be modulated based on crop needs as well as changing environmental conditions, such as day length and fluctuations in natural light levels. In addition, the light spectrum can be adjusted to fine tune growth, nutritional quality, and taste. For example, a high red-to-blue ratio will improve leaf growth and stem elongation while a low red-to-blue ratio will promote thicker leaves. The ideal light spectrum will vary depending on the plants’ growth stage and desired outcomes.

Learn what growers can do to improve crop quality and yield

On January 25 and 26, 2024, CEA growers will have the opportunity to learn strategies for using dynamic growing practices to improve the quality and yield of their ornamental and food crops. The Ohio State University’s Greenhouse Management Workshop, which is held annually, brings together experts in industry and academia to provide practical, science-based information. This year’s workshop will be held at the Wooster Campus, with a virtual option, and will focus on the theme “Dynamic Growing.”

On Thursday morning, OSU researchers will focus on fundamentals, including plant responses to aerial environmental conditions, plant nutrition and monitoring for dynamic growing, and topics on pest control and engineering. In the afternoon, attendees will tour campus greenhouses to learn about current research after which they will learn about plant pathology fundamental and then begin a deeper dive into dynamic monitoring and lighting.

Friday morning speakers will continue to explore advanced aspects of dynamic growing, including environmental set points as well as CO2, lighting, irrigation, and curtain control. The afternoon will feature a tour of the Ohio Controlled Environment Agriculture Center (OHCEAC) on the OSU Columbus Campus. The OHCEAC, which opened in 2022, was designed to expand opportunities for collaboration of researchers, along with industry, to discover, develop, and deploy science-based knowledge to CEA stakeholders and to integrated research, education and innovative outreach programs solve highly complex challenges.

Pesticide recertification continuing education credits have been requested for Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Michigan. The flyer (see website) will be updated with credits as they are approved. For program and registration details, visit our website: https://go.osu.edu/greenhouse-2024.

Mary H. Wicks and Dr. Peter Ling, Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering. Phone: 330.202.3533; 330.263.3857. E-mail: wicks.14@osu.edu and ling.23@osu.edu. This column is provided by the OSU Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering, OSU Extension, Ohio Agricultural Research & Development Center, and the College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences