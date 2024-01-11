Eclipse watch parties offered at state parks

Share Facebook

By Dan Armitage, Buckeye Sportsman

It’s not too early to reserve a chance to sleep under the stars and witness history right here in Ohio this April. As of this writing there are still camping spots available for campers at many Ohio State Parks in the path of the total solar eclipse on April 8, but you may want to make your site reservations sooner rather than later (which is why I share them now).

“Our state parks provide a beautiful backdrop to all sorts of fun outdoor activities,” said Mary Mertz, Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director. “Our campers can get a great spot for the total eclipse along with some expert programming from our naturalists and fun activities all weekend long.”

Programming planned for the total solar eclipse at Ohio State Parks includes science projects, astronomy-related lessons, and observations about the impact of the eclipse has on wildlife. Ohio State Parks near or in the path of the total solar eclipse with programming available from April 6-8, 2024, include:

Alum Creek State Park, Delaware State Park, East Harbor State Park, Findley State Park, Geneva State Park, Grand Lake St. Marys State Park, Headlands Beach State Park, Hueston Woods State Park, Indian Lake State Park, Lake Loramie State Park, Maumee Bay State Park, Mt. Gilead State Park, Portage Lakes State Park, Punderson State Park, Sycamore State Park, Van Buren State Park and Wingfoot Lake State Park.

Make sure to reserve your camping spot before they’re all booked up by visiting ReserveOhio.com. People are not permitted to make reservations for arrivals or departures on April 8. Campers must set their reservations to arrive on April 7 or earlier and depart on April 9 or later. Be sure to follow ODNR’s Solar Eclipse website to stay up to date on Ohio’s Total Eclipse of the Parks at ohiodnr.gov.

Furbearer sightings sought

Wildlife biologists are seeking reports of gray foxes, river otters, black bears, and other furbearers to monitor populations of these secretive species. Reports can be submitted to the Wildlife Reporting System at wildohio.gov and on the HuntFish OH mobile app.

The gray fox is one of two fox species found in Ohio, although it is less common than the red fox. Gray foxes prefer wooded areas and thick brush, whereas red foxes use a mix of habitats, including agricultural areas and woods. The gray fox has a distinguishing black tip to its tail and has a unique ability among canines to climb trees. The species is most abundant in the forested portions of eastern Ohio. Its nocturnal and secretive habits make the gray fox difficult to track. Submitting photos or sightings, as well as carcasses, to the Division of Wildlife will help guide gray fox management and provide biologists with information on population health, demographics, and genetics. Gray foxes are active during the winter as peak breeding nears.

River otters were once extirpated from Ohio but were reintroduced to four watersheds between 1986 and 1993. Today, they are found nearly statewide and are no longer listed on Ohio’s endangered species list. A highly regulated trapping season allows for limited harvest opportunities for river otters. Following the start of trapping season on Dec. 26, trappers are asked to submit river otter carcasses upon harvest. Information on the age, sex, and reproductive status of river otter carcasses is used to monitor the status of the population.

Black bears are endangered in Ohio and were once extirpated. The species began naturally recolonizing eastern Ohio at the end of the last century, and while sightings are still relatively uncommon, they have been increasing in recent years. Report sightings and, when possible and safe, photos of black bears to the Division of Wildlife.

Contact your county wildlife officer to submit river otter and gray fox carcasses. Submitted carcasses can be from harvests or roadkill, although it is not permitted to collect roadkill carcasses. One can report the location of roadkill to their local wildlife officer. Other furbearers that citizen scientists can report include fishers, badgers, weasels, and bobcats.

Hunting and trapping of foxes is permitted from now through Jan. 31, 2024 and river otter trapping is permitted through Feb. 29, 2024. Check the latest Ohio Hunting and Trapping Regulations or visit wildohio.gov for more information.

Artsy parks opp

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is looking for someone with an artistic touch to connect more people with the beauty of Ohio State Parks. Applications are now being accepted for the 2024 Arts in the Parks coordinator.

The chosen applicant will lead emerging Arts in the Parks programming to provide creative ways for people to enjoy state parks. Past Arts in the Parks projects include the Columbus Symphony at Ash Cave, Artists’ Workshops, and an art exhibition.

The ODNR Arts in the Parks coordinator will be expected to, among other things:

• Propose and implement two new sustainable Arts in the Parks programs

• Serve as the project manager and primary planner for a symphony performance at a state park

• Identify, recruit, plan, and/or implement the production of three pop-up videos of artists creating in nature to encourage more artists to use state parks as a source of artistic inspiration.

• Identify, recruit, plan, implement and curate two exhibitions at two state park lodges, including an opening reception and artist talk. Includes marketing and contracting.

Arts in the Parks is a collaboration between Ohio State Parks and the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). Learn more about the position by visiting the Arts in the Parks website.

The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically. Visit the OAC website at oac.ohio.gov.

Public invited to Waterways Safety Council meeting

The Waterways Safety Council (WSC) will hold its next quarterly meeting on Jan. 30, 2024, at 9 a.m. The WSC is a citizen advisory council which provides input on boating issues to the ODNR. The meeting is available for public participation online on from 9-11 a.m. virtually on Microsoft Teams Live at https://rebrand.ly/wscouncil. ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft will brief council members on the status of ongoing projects and issues impacting recreational boating in Ohio. If you have any questions, contact Cindy Bellar, ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft, at (614) 265-6504.