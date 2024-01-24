Enjoy more fruits and veggies this year

Share Facebook

By Shelly Detwiler, berry farmer and dietician

Mission for 2024 if you choose to accept it: eat more fruits and veggies. That is easier said than done for some. Fruits and veggies are a hard sell for kids and some adults. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention states that only 1 in 10 adults are getting enough fruits and veggies, lower for kids. There are many reasons why, including fear, marketing and cost. Taking those off the table, I think that people may have had Y-E-E, which is a Yucky Eating Experience, or they just think veggies are boring and do not know how or want to take the time to spice it up. Paul is a veggie protestor. I’m not sure of the reason. Maybe it is just one of those husband opposition things.

If this is happening at your house, it is time for operation Sneak. Grab your kitchen tools, veggies and stocked pantry and it is time to act like 007, Ethen Hunt or even an everyday MacGyver. Stealth Health by Evelyn Trilobe, Deceptively Delicious by Jessica Seinfeld (that’s right Mrs. Seinfeld!) and others have infiltrated the cookbook world in order to trick kids and adults into eating veggies. Recipes on Instagram and Pinterest have devious ways to add veggies to desserts, pizza, smoothies, and other favorite foods.

Zucchini, carrots, and applesauce have become the norm when added to baked goods to create really scrumptious baked goods with a punch. A gamut of recipes can be found to put to use in your toolbox with ingredients like tofu, black beans, baby prunes, butternut squash, sweet potatoes, chickpeas, and beets. In sweets, flavors can be masked with seasoning, spices and even chocolate! One of my passions is to covertly make a recipe and see the reactions people have. The best one of all was a chocolate cake made with tofu (reprise 2014). No negative comments please. The neighbors were having a gathering and I volunteered to make a chocolate cake. Little did they know I had recently been to a soy food conference and soy had infiltrated my kitchen. Not a huge tofu fan, I was still hesitant to put tofu in my spy tool, my food processor, and pulsed until smooth. I stirred in the cake mix and popped it in to bake. Doubts about pulling this off over my tough neighbor crowd began adding up as the minutes went by. But out of the oven popped a beautiful chocolate cake. Game on! Picture perfect chocolate cake was delivered, and the neighbors began to buzz. As the mms, hmms and other yummy noises subsided and the plates licked clean, I fessed up. Chins dropped, gasps were made and finally laughter filled the table. It has stayed in the thread of neighborhood conversations for over 10 years. And to this day whenever I bring something they ask me what secret ingredient I put in it. You never know what I am going to bring and what I put in it. Secret ingredients make me smile.

I know many of you are thinking WHY WOULD YOU DO THIS? People are quick to give up sweets, sugar, and baked goods this time of year. But by substituting in these top-secret ingredients, you end up with something that satisfies your sweet tooth but has been packed with extra nutrition. Tofu in a cake or cheesecake is going to add protein and B vitamins. Fudgy black bean brownies, chickpea blondies and cookie dough hummus are going to take your fiber intake to a whole new level. Adding cauliflower, kale and spinach to your peanut butter, berry banana or Nutella smoothies will add a heap of good stuff to start your day.

This definitely is out of the box thinking and takes willingness to experiment in the kitchen. Not everything will make your taste buds smile. In fact, I spit out some super-duper metabolism booster brownies from a certain TV doc, sliding the rest into the trash. I am still a fill your plate half with veggies kind of gal but sometimes these are fun to try. Give them a whirl.

Eat well and healthy,

Shelly

