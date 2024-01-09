EPA reinstates Chlorpyrifos for crops

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By ASA eBean News and Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently announced its decision to restore the use of the pesticide chlorpyrifos on crops, including soybeans, following a recent ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. The court found that EPA unlawfully revoked tolerances, ending use of the insecticide in 2021. Chlorpyrifos, which is the active ingredient in the brand name of products such as Lorsban and Warhawk, is an organophosphate (Group 1B) insecticide that has been used for many important field crop pests in the United States.

“U.S. soybean growers welcome the announcement that chlorpyrifos tolerances and uses will be restored, and EPA will commit to a science-based review of the pesticide, as ordered by the Eighth Circuit Court. EPA’s own science has repeatedly found there are at least 11 high-benefit, safe uses of chlorpyrifos, including for soybeans—a fact of which we will continue to remind the agency throughout this process,” said Alan Meadows, A soybean farmer from Tennessee.

EPA’s decision aligns with the Nov. 2 ruling from the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, which determined that EPA neglected to consider its own scientists’ findings in ending what were found to be safe uses of chlorpyrifos. The court vacated the EPA rule, restoring all agricultural uses of the pesticide.

Farmers rely on pesticides like chlorpyrifos to protect crops and uphold conservation practices. Congress has established science-based processes to ensure safe use without harm to people or the environment.

This decision follows a 2021 effective ban on chlorpyrifos use on food and feed crops, stemming from a Ninth Circuit Court ruling which gave EPA the choice to prohibit all uses or make a finding on residue levels from safe uses within 60 days. EPA is expected to officially reinstate chlorpyrifos use imminently, pending the ruling from the Eighth Circuit going into effect.

Grower groups, including ASA, have voiced concerns about blanket bans on chlorpyrifos, highlighting the negative impact on crops and farmers’ livelihoods when agencies disregard their own science and processes.

While EPA allows all revoked uses of chlorpyrifos to resume, it plans to propose a new rule revoking pesticide residue tolerances for all uses except 11 uses specified by the court. These 11 uses including crops like alfalfa, soybeans, citrus, peaches, and tart cherries, rely on chlorpyrifos to control various insects. Soybean aphids are an insect pest that was widely controlled by pyrethroid insecticides. Unfortunately, in some cases the pest has developed resistance to the pyrethroids. Chlorpyrifos is an organophosphate insecticide that is effective against pests such as the soybean aphid. Chlorpyrifos allows farmers to manage the development of insecticide resistance in these situations since it works with a different mode of action.