Farm income expected to decline

By Matt Reese

Economists are looking at the farm economy from all angles and none of those perspectives look all that positive right now. Interest rates, inflation, input costs and lower cash receipts all played a role in a lower farm income forecast for 2023.

Late last year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released the most recent farm income estimates, anticipating a 17% decrease in U.S. net farm income, moving from $183 billion in 2022 to $151 billion in 2023, according to American Farm Bureau economist Daniel Munch.

“Much of the forecast decline in 2023 net farm income is tied to lower crop and livestock cash receipts, continued increases in production costs and a decrease in ad hoc government support. It is important to highlight the projected nature of this forecast. Net farm income numbers for 2022 were not finalized until August 2023 and have been adjusted upward over $20 billion in the eight months since the year ended. During this time USDA is digesting new information and data as it becomes available, shifting calculations from estimates to actual values. This means there is still much variability in final 2023 net farm income,” Munch said. “At the very least, these estimates show the relationship between, on average, falling commodity prices and rising production costs and the ultimate impact on farmers’ bottom lines. Combined with weather uncertainty and a high cost of capital to operate their businesses, farmers and ranchers will be forced to adapt as they always have. Part of being able to adapt means having clarity on rules that impact their businesses’ ability to operate, having access to comprehensive risk management options and being given a respected voice during formulation of vital legislation such as the farm bill, which can either complicate or streamline farmers’ and ranchers’ ability to sustainably contribute to a reliable and resilient U.S. food supply.”

The USDA outlook does not paint a particularly rosy picture for U.S. farm income based on a number of factors, according to Ani Katchova, Professor and Farm Income Enhancement Chair Department of Agricultural, Environmental, and Development Economics The Ohio State University.

“For the farm income for 2023 coming from the USDA farm income forecasts, we’re expecting to see large reductions in farm income. Both net farm income and net cash income for 2023 are expected to go down by what is considered the largest drops in history, so by about 23% to 27%, depending on which category you’re looking at,” Katchova said. “That is significant. Even in terms of real values, that’s the third largest drop in history as far as farm income. When we talk about the factors going into that farm income, we are generally looking at three main components: cash receipts, production expenses and government payments. This year what we are seeing that all these three components would contribute to the reduction in farm income from previous years. If we get more returns in the market, the government payments are lower and vice versa, but in 2023, everything is looking at a lower value. We have lower cash receipts, both for crops and livestock. We are coming down from 3 years in a row of reduction in government payments and we also expect to see higher production expenses, which has been the case every year.”

Ohio’s farmland values and cash rents have held at steadily high levels, but the market may be softening as farm income drops off.

“Land values have seen tremendous growth in the last three years. In the last three years prior to 2023, we’ve had high commodity prices, we’ve had high farm incomes and pretty good government support. That, along with inflation, drove up the increases in farmland values that we’re seeing in Ohio and nationwide,” she said. “What we are expecting to see this year, though, due to the rising interest rates that started in March of 2022, is a dampening of the demand for farmland. With some moderation in the demand for farmland we expect just a little bit of cooling off on the farmland prices going forward. The same factors are affecting cash rent as well.”

U.S cropland values increased by 8.1% to $5,460 per acre in 2023, showing double digit increases in the last 3 years. Midwestern land values are typically above the national average and Ohio cropland values increased by 8.6% to $8,200 per acre in 2023. In terms of cash rent, U.S. cropland increased by 11.5% to $155 per acre in 2023. Ohio cash rents increased more modestly by 4.7% to $178 per acre in 2023, Katchova said.

Major economic factors may be changing moving forward, with potential decreases in interest rates and reduced inflation. Those changes, though, may not be in time to help with the outlook for farm income in the next year.

“Everyone is talking about the interest rates this year and what we are seeing is that interest rates have increased even up to 8%. We have not seen such high interest rates in a while, not since the financial crisis of 2007-2008 and that was 15 years ago,” Katchova said. “So, these high interest rates now are kind of unusual. They, of course, are not as high as they were during the 80s, but they’re still very high. With the lower margins farmers are likely to see, they will continue to take more operating loans, so that’s going to hurt a lot as farm incomes are going down.”

American Farm Bureau economist Bernt Nelson said liquidity has been strong in the agricultural sector in recent years, but the financial environment has changed with the significant increases in interest rates. The cost of interest increased dramatically for U.S. farms in 2023, costing farms an additional $10.3 billion over 2022.

Chart by American Farm Bureau economist Bernt Nelson.

“High interest rates are adding another expense to farmers’ lists of rising input costs. Operating loans and other forms of financing cost farmers a whopping 43% more in 2023 than in 2022 and are forecast to remain elevated for much of 2024, causing working capital (cash) stocks to decline faster and forcing farmers to lean on expensive credit to provide liquidity,” Nelson said. “When farmers pay more for interest on that credit, less money gets paid toward principal. The amount of income being used to pay interest on farm debt in the U.S. has increased at a rate not seen since the 1980s. There are many tools available to help farmers persevere when liquidity makes their business vulnerable, but it’s important for decision makers to remember a lesson from the 80s. Short-term borrowing during times of vulnerability can turn into costly long-term debt. Excellent management and decision making are a must to remain resilient during times of vulnerability.”