Finding solutions for 2024

By Joby Young, executive vice president at the American Farm Bureau Federation

In 2023, my first full year serving as executive vice president at the American Farm Bureau Federation, I enjoyed witnessing the complete cycle of the grassroots policy development process. Together, our farmer and rancher members have accomplished much, and we have the potential to do even more in 2024.



Farm Bureau took a giant step forward on the right to repair issue in 2023 by signing memorandums of understanding with five farm equipment manufacturers. The agreements formalize farmers’ rights to access tools and parts to repair their equipment. Our members called upon us to find a private solution to this issue, and we answered that challenge. Now, almost three-quarters of agricultural equipment in America is covered by right to repair agreements.



The U.S. Supreme Court handed down a major victory for America’s farmers and ranchers in its Sackett v. EPAruling. The justices ruled unanimously that EPA overstepped its authority under the Clean Water Act. It forced EPA to rewrite the Waters of the United States rule. Our work continues to create a rule that is clear and concise, while protecting our nation’s waterways.



Ag labor

Securing labor remains one of agriculture’s most frustrating challenges and urgent needs. The H-2A visa program doesn’t provide enough workers to meet the demand of many farms, and a flawed wage calculation system makes it difficult for many farmers to afford help.



Trade

Many of the trade issues we faced in 2023 will continue into 2024. The U.S. Trade

Representative’s case against Mexico to reverse its ban on biotech corn remains open under the provisions of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. This ban puts food security in Mexico in jeopardy and unfairly disadvantages America’s farmers, who are committed to growing safe and affordable food for families here in the U.S. and around the world. Mexico must live up to its commitments under USMCA.



We’re also concerned that the U.S. is falling behind other ag-exporting countries in forming new trade agreements. Trade leaders must refocus on finding new markets and rebuilding relationships with former trading partners in order for the U.S. to be successful in the global marketplace.



Modernizing dairy policy

Last year was a big year for dairy policy, with the start of USDA’s multi-part Federal Milk Marketing Order reform hearing, which Farm Bureau called for starting in 2022. As the hearing resumes this year we’ll keep boots on the ground for as long as the process takes to advocate for the right reforms. We may not see the final outcome of the hearing until 2025, but something this important is worth the wait.



Technology and consumer engagement

New and existing technologies, such as artificial intelligence, drones and gene editing will play an ever-growing role in our future. As social media continues to evolve and expand, consumers are demanding more information on where their food comes from than ever before. It will take all of us telling our agriculture story — to lawmakers, neighbors and consumers on social media — to ensure understanding and acceptance of these technologies that help us grow the most affordable, abundant, safe and sustainable food supply in the world.



These challenges and opportunities await us in 2024. I have no doubt that when the Farm Bureau family comes together to provide our unified voice, we will succeed in advancing priorities that help to ensure a bright future for farmers and for agriculture as a whole.