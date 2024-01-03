Food collected and lessons learned through innovative program

Share Facebook

By Matt Reese and Dale Minyo

Junior fair members from around Ohio worked to gather more than 228,000 pounds of food to benefit more than 65 food banks as part of Fight Hunger, Stock the Trailer, astatewide food drive contest sponsored by Farm Credit Mid-America (FCMA) and Rural 1st.

“In 2021, we had an idea to challenge the different junior fair boards from county fairs in southeast Ohio to raise canned goods and non-perishables during the county fairs as a way to support those communities. We offered prize money for the highest producing counties. That first year, eight counties raised 21,000 pounds of donations for 18 different local food banks. Fast forward a year to 2022 and we expanded it throughout the state. There were 54 county fairs and we got 170,000 pounds that year,” said Evan Hahn, regional vice president of ag lending for FCMA. “This year we expanded it out to all five regions throughout the state and we got 64 fairs that participated for a total of 228,000 pounds. All in all, between Ohio and Indiana, the last 3 years we got a little bit over a half million pounds. We’re very proud of that and really excited to see the kids jump in and take the reins. They come up with their own ideas and, most importantly, they deliver that food to the food bank and see the impact of that in their local communities.”

The 2023 winners were determined by calculating the total weight of all donations from the 64 participating fairs throughout five regions in Ohio. Different junior fair boards used different strategies to encourage donations at their county fair.

“Each county does something just a little bit different to suit their geographical area, the businesses and community organizations in that area. Ashland County this year partnered with local school resource officers to collect donations. The officers from the schools that collected the most donations received a pie in the face at the fair and I’m sure that all those high school kids love to see their school resource officer take a pie to the face,” said Lindy McLaughlin, associate financial officer for FCMA. “Then we see 4-H club and FFA competitions within the same fair have a battle of the barns — anything to just drum up just a little bit of competition to get the kids excited about the program. Lorain County this year had a big battle of the clubs leading up to the fair. They had a weigh-in when each of the 4-H clubs and the FFA brought in what they’d collected and that started their collection for the week of the fair. It was close to 8,000 pounds just for that one day. It’s a great competition. They did a great job of pulling that off this year to just to get the ball rolling at the start of the fair.”

In addition to $500 donation for participating, first place regional winners were awarded $5,000. This year’s first place winners were:

Adams County Fair for collecting 16,040 pounds of food

Hardin County Fair for collecting 6,140 pounds of food

Lorain County Fair for collecting 23,840 pounds of food

Muskingum County Fair for collecting 15,720 pounds of food

Van Wert County Fair for collecting 7,340 pounds of food.

Second place winners were awarded $3,500 in addition to the $500 donation they received for participating in the event. This year’s second place winner were:

Greene County Fair for collecting 5,200 pounds of food

Guernsey County Fair for collecting 14,180 pounds of food

Henry County Fair for collecting 7,340 pounds of food

Madison County Fair for collecting 13,360 pounds of food

Stark County Fair for collecting 7,700 pounds of food.

Third place winners were awarded $1,500 in addition to the $500 donation they received for participating in the event. This year’s third place winners were:

Butler County Fair for collecting 5,017 pounds of food

Defiance County Fair for collecting 3,043 pounds of food

Hartford Independent Fair for collecting 13,508 pounds of food

Highland County Fair for collecting 5,420 pounds of food

Mahoning County Fair for collecting 7,461 pounds of food.

Beyond the competition and the prize money, the junior fair members got to see their efforts come full circle when they delivered the food to those in need.

“It really doesn’t hit home until you see the sheer amount of donations that you’re taking to that food bank and then see the need that the food bank faces every day,” McLaughlin said. “Many of those food banks that we’ve spoken with this year have expressed that their need has doubled. If those kids can see that and understand that, then it just pushes them to be more involved and get more excited to serve their community. We hope that that type of drive and passion will continue through the rest of their lives to continue to take care of the communities that we live in.”