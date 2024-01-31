Growers and retailers needed for a new project: Understanding yield response to K applications in Ohio

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By John Fulton and Aaron Heilers

Potassium (K) is a key nutrient for growing profitable crops in Ohio. Recently in Ohio, consultants, retailers, and farmers have been concerned that soil K values have been decreasing. One cause for this decrease is higher soybean and corn yields leading to higher K removal rates in grain harvested from Ohio fields. Further, moving to annual applications of P and K for corn-soybean rotations has been the trend over the past decade. This approach of annual applications follows the concept of feeding the plants for corn and soybean production and it has provided profitable returns to Ohio farmers. Certain areas in Ohio also note yield response to K in lieu of the Tri-State Recommendations for K in corn and soybeans.

As a response to concerns over K recommendations, the Ohio AgriBusiness Association, the 4R Nutrient Council, and The Ohio State University have partnered to initiate a new project looking at yield response to K applications across Ohio. In 2023, a pilot study conducted with four Nutrient Service Providers (NSPs) and support from Ohio Corn and Wheat and Ohio Soybean Council. Results and discussion from the pilot study has prompted a larger, 4-year study investigating crop yield response to K applications in corn-soybean rotations.

Consequently, we are looking for growers and Nutrient Service Providers interested in participating in this four-year K project. Farmers and their consultant would identify fields for the project. The research team would then work with them to block out replicated K treated and untreated areas. Fields need to be in a corn and soybean rotation and have pH levels within acceptable range. Fields would be committed for 4 years. The farmer would need a yield monitor with GPS to document yield within field plots. The Ohio State University will work with the farmer or consultant to collect needed soil and crop samples each year.

If interested, please reach out to Aaron Heilers (aheilers@oaba.net) or John Fulton (fulton.20@osu.edu). We can pass along more details about project and commitment for everyone involved. The work will help better inform the Tri-State Recommendations in making potassium. This would enhance recommendations so they are more regional or site-specific. Please consider participating in this on-farm research project.

Dr. John Fulton is a Professor in the Food, Agriculture and Biological Engineering Department at Ohio State University and can be reached at fulton.20@osu.edu.

Aaron Heilers is Director of Nutrient Management and Agricultural Policy and Executive Director of the 4R Nutrient Stewardship Certification Program and can be reached at aheilers@oaba.net.